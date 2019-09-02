back

YouTuber Transforms Herself Into Bollywood Actors

Watch out Bollywood, this woman can transform herself into any of the leading ladies. Special thanks to SDWorld

09/02/2019 10:58 AM
  • 476.8k
  • 90

69 comments

  • Srushti C.
    09/20/2019 17:36

    Damnn

  • Chhantea S.
    09/18/2019 13:04

    she doesn't look like any of them

  • Divya R.
    09/18/2019 12:49

    She is exactly looking like Priyanka Chopra tatiya bicchu look

  • Pivika H.
    09/18/2019 01:51

    Not even close 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Zeyaul H.
    09/17/2019 05:35

    Still she has less subscribers, but others who promote colorism, zero creativity etc are having million subscribers.

  • Nandita B.
    09/16/2019 17:56

    She is love ❤️

  • Md H.
    09/16/2019 11:55

    Rande

  • Krishna S.
    09/16/2019 09:46

    Amazing buttyful

  • Nandkishor J.
    09/15/2019 06:43

    Real beauty lies in your behavior rest is just painting full of chemicals. 😃

  • Nasim S.
    09/15/2019 03:36

    Nice

  • Ashu A.
    09/11/2019 19:55

    Okay lemme clear she doesn't resembles to any of the actress out there.. yeah but her makeup work is exactly the same which those had actress applied

  • Rashna P.
    09/11/2019 09:17

    Some talent...

  • Priyanka B.
    09/10/2019 11:31

    Smitha Deepak Mam ❤🥰

  • Sagar C.
    09/10/2019 05:01

    So this is the reason why DIVORSE took place in india...

  • Pooja A.
    09/10/2019 04:57

    Smitha. ♥️

  • Priya P.
    09/08/2019 15:14

    I just love her work ❤️

  • Kirti V.
    09/08/2019 07:58

    Smitha Deepak.....😘

  • Sherron S.
    09/07/2019 08:08

    Only make up resemblance

  • Gunjan S.
    09/07/2019 06:37

    Nice

  • Rakesh S.
    09/06/2019 14:50

    not even near to Just Sul