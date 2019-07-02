back

Zaira Wasim Bids Adieu To Bollywood

Long before she quit acting because she felt it interfered with her religion, Zaira Wasim reiterated how she never had any intention of getting into Bollywood.

07/02/2019 6:58 AM
216 comments

  • Tenzin P.
    08/07/2019 14:37

    Nice

  • Nisar K.
    08/03/2019 15:33

    Congrats sis. Allah gives you another chance to save yourself for hell. These types of nudity are a part of non muslims. Touba will erases all the sins. Our all muslims role model is hazrat Muhammad (saw). Avoid publicity and ATTENTION seeking behaviour. Tempory pleasures are often dangerous. Ya Allah hum sab ko Hidayat ata farma.Ameen.

  • Nobin H.
    07/28/2019 16:18

    U r an inspiration for ISLAM....

  • Dar S.
    07/27/2019 07:11

    Laknooo ponus

  • Tushar R.
    07/26/2019 05:04

    I think she joined algawadi group member congratulations

  • এইচ এ.
    07/26/2019 03:34

    Good sister.... I salute you

  • Allaie S.
    07/25/2019 15:17

    Shea has a big heart

  • Hafiz A.
    07/24/2019 17:50

    Nyc

  • Mukesh J.
    07/23/2019 08:33

    तू पेट में बम बाँध के कूद जा पाकिस्तान

  • Mandy G.
    07/20/2019 08:56

    Sab Hindu ladkiyon ko yahin krna cahiye

  • Nazim P.
    07/20/2019 08:48

    Good decision

  • Umar R.
    07/20/2019 08:09

    Islam zindabad 👆

  • Rehaan H.
    07/20/2019 04:31

    Allah bless her She has made good decision Now SRK has to think

  • Kishore B.
    07/18/2019 18:02

    🙄

  • Sahidul S.
    07/17/2019 11:20

    Allah bless her.... Because all the responsibility r rejected for her realagion protect

  • Shan Q.
    07/17/2019 04:59

    Very good

  • Amit A.
    07/16/2019 16:05

    Chutia hai tu

  • Ma S.
    07/13/2019 04:35

    Islam zindaabad

  • Pratima S.
    07/12/2019 09:31

    Though it's her decision n her life we should respect everyone's decision but being a famous actor if she is leaving acting for the reason of religion it's not good might b she is closing n growing blocking or increasing the difficulties for upcoming Muslims females youngsters to showcase their talents through acting. Anyways whatever b the reason but the reason should not b the god faith n religion. If u hv concentration n faith in God u can simultaneously focus on ur work n relationship with God .

  • Asif K.
    07/11/2019 18:52

    Welcome back