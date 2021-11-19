back

Zeenat Aman: A Life Lived

She redefined sensuality on screen, and chose to showcase the grey in Bollywood when conventional roles were the norm. She’s remembered for her glamour and her grace. The actor turns 70 today. 🎥: Algebra Conversations

19/11/2021 5:50 PM
  • 126.1K
  • 42

Bollywood and Beyond

  1. 7:45

    Kareena Kapoor Khan Meets Kartik Aaryan

  2. 1:59

    Bollywood's Crazy Age Gap

  3. 7:48

    Zeenat Aman: A Life Lived

  4. 5:13

    Sushmita Sen: The Woman Who Never Tried To Fit In

  5. 6:28

    Mimicking Kangana Ranaut Feat. Saloni Gaur

  6. 1:49

    Grandson Films His Grandpa Eating Forbidden Food

36 comments

  • Sulfeena M.
    a day

    What a woman

  • Vidu B.
    2 days

    Earn passively online with just your phone or computer, no referrals,no fees. Click below to get started! 👇👇👇👇👇👇👇 https://t.me/joinchat/FV50d9YI1CcyZWNk

  • Bina R.
    2 days

    Graceful, beautiful, talented, elegant, sensuous, poised...She's herself ❤🌹🥰

  • Eijaz P.
    2 days

    Classic actress of that time.

  • Anand K.
    3 days

    She's simply lovely in every sense, my favorite 💜

  • Nanda B.
    3 days

    Biggest fan ever...love her style, poise, class.. ❤️

  • Dinesh K.
    3 days

    Gorgeous personified

  • Archana S.
    3 days

    I wish she had gone in a different path because that amount abuse tolerated and if it is public, rest of the elites watching her getting abused and he damaged her eyes by kicking with the boot. So don’t go extra mile and say this is my duty while being abused.

  • Alok V.
    3 days

    She has been one of the best actresses of Hindi Film Industry and also my all time favourite.

  • Surojit R.
    3 days

    Queen always remain Queen still from the sunset to dark night

  • Tania K.
    4 days

    nice actress

  • Nick N.
    4 days

    Hello, my friend, this is a large gift card dealer. Honest, friendly and patient. I buy all kinds of gift cards: Amazon. Google, Steam, Apple Store, eBay, Nike, all kinds of Supermarket cards: Walmart, Sephora, Macy's, etc. I can pay through BTC, USDT and Naira, and we can verify the transaction by video. I'm always here when you or your friends and relatives need to sell gift cards. We are honored to be a long-term and stable partner with you. Please keep my phone number on whatsapp +852 63675231. thx

  • R J.
    4 days

    Happy b'day, my favorite

  • Humaira W.
    4 days

    She is my all time favourite ☺️ I was so drawn to her beauty and grace .. more than any actresses " I wondered why ?? 🤔 She is a 🦂 .. today I got to know through her date of birth .. Me too Brutus ... 😇 Love from Pakistan 🇵🇰💟💐

  • Rukhsana A.
    4 days

    Love u zeenat..and I also share d birthdate and d year..

  • Antonette M.
    4 days

    Proud of you and your accomplishments

  • Mitchelle P.
    4 days

    One of the most beautiful n sensuous actress in the film industry. She has given a lot n retired with grace. Respect to her.

  • Aadish S.
    4 days

    My favourite veteran actress

  • Qussin B.
    4 days

    “With inimitable grace and poise”

  • Malathi K.
    4 days

    no one can match this diva anyday!!

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.