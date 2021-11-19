back
Zeenat Aman: A Life Lived
She redefined sensuality on screen, and chose to showcase the grey in Bollywood when conventional roles were the norm. She’s remembered for her glamour and her grace. The actor turns 70 today. 🎥: Algebra Conversations
19/11/2021 5:50 PM
36 comments
Sulfeena M.a day
What a woman
Vidu B.2 days
Bina R.2 days
Graceful, beautiful, talented, elegant, sensuous, poised...She's herself ❤🌹🥰
Eijaz P.2 days
Classic actress of that time.
Anand K.3 days
She's simply lovely in every sense, my favorite 💜
Nanda B.3 days
Biggest fan ever...love her style, poise, class.. ❤️
Dinesh K.3 days
Gorgeous personified
Archana S.3 days
I wish she had gone in a different path because that amount abuse tolerated and if it is public, rest of the elites watching her getting abused and he damaged her eyes by kicking with the boot. So don’t go extra mile and say this is my duty while being abused.
Alok V.3 days
She has been one of the best actresses of Hindi Film Industry and also my all time favourite.
Surojit R.3 days
Queen always remain Queen still from the sunset to dark night
Tania K.4 days
nice actress
Nick N.4 days
R J.4 days
Happy b'day, my favorite
Humaira W.4 days
She is my all time favourite ☺️ I was so drawn to her beauty and grace .. more than any actresses " I wondered why ?? 🤔 She is a 🦂 .. today I got to know through her date of birth .. Me too Brutus ... 😇 Love from Pakistan 🇵🇰💟💐
Rukhsana A.4 days
Love u zeenat..and I also share d birthdate and d year..
Antonette M.4 days
Proud of you and your accomplishments
Mitchelle P.4 days
One of the most beautiful n sensuous actress in the film industry. She has given a lot n retired with grace. Respect to her.
Aadish S.4 days
My favourite veteran actress
Qussin B.4 days
“With inimitable grace and poise”
Malathi K.4 days
no one can match this diva anyday!!