Zero Malice, Says Sonu Nigam
“Only scared of cockroaches.” The outspoken Sonu Nigam discussed religion and patriotism in this interview to BollywoodHungama.com in 2018. Today, he turns 47.
07/30/2020 5:27 AM
- 206.2k
- 2.4k
- 118
- 2:18
99 comments
Fazel W.11 hours
PS...
Fahd K.13 hours
Well said Mr nigam
Imran Z.19 hours
My fav singer
Muhammad H.a day
This is exactly what I have seen many times that Hindus are abusing Muslims on their posts. Muslim are doing same thing also See imrankhan page and go to comments and ARY news English Indian are commenting very hateful comments
Caliana M.a day
If we are not good human we are not good religious and patriotic persons.
Nur D.2 days
Idiot
Aftab H.2 days
Sonu sahib, today u have changed your perspective in my heart. Henceforth there is all love and respect for you in my heart.
Asmi M.2 days
Like& share the page https://www.facebook.com/114639673583636/posts/152894993091437/?d=n
Adil K.2 days
tumhara dost ka bolra
Babar A.4 days
Elite mentality 🧡
Junel M.5 days
Drink more piss u rami kutha 🐕
Humayun M.5 days
Hypocrisy at it's finest
Syed A.5 days
Kutte ka bacha. Jo Bollywood me heroes ke liye songs gaya tha aaj wahi Bollywood ko gali dera tu. Isliye tere ko koi nai puchra
Zeeshan S.5 days
We need such positive people to come up and show their presence to those who spread hatred.
Imran K.5 days
Lol:/
Syed M.6 days
Respect your words ....
Bilal A.6 days
Clapping
Shabina B.6 days
He says he doesn’t mock other religions but made a statement that why do we have the Azaan enforced on us
Saima K.6 days
Loser 101
Bilal S.6 days
"Happy Soul" 😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆