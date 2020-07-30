back

Zero Malice, Says Sonu Nigam

“Only scared of cockroaches.” The outspoken Sonu Nigam discussed religion and patriotism in this interview to BollywoodHungama.com in 2018. Today, he turns 47.

99 comments

  • Fazel W.
    11 hours

    PS...

  • Fahd K.
    13 hours

    Well said Mr nigam

  • Imran Z.
    19 hours

    My fav singer

  • Muhammad H.
    a day

    This is exactly what I have seen many times that Hindus are abusing Muslims on their posts. Muslim are doing same thing also See imrankhan page and go to comments and ARY news English Indian are commenting very hateful comments

  • Caliana M.
    a day

    If we are not good human we are not good religious and patriotic persons.

  • Nur D.
    2 days

    Idiot

  • Aftab H.
    2 days

    Sonu sahib, today u have changed your perspective in my heart. Henceforth there is all love and respect for you in my heart.

  • Asmi M.
    2 days

    Like& share the page https://www.facebook.com/114639673583636/posts/152894993091437/?d=n

  • Adil K.
    2 days

    tumhara dost ka bolra

  • Babar A.
    4 days

    Elite mentality 🧡

  • Junel M.
    5 days

    Drink more piss u rami kutha 🐕

  • Humayun M.
    5 days

    Hypocrisy at it's finest

  • Syed A.
    5 days

    Kutte ka bacha. Jo Bollywood me heroes ke liye songs gaya tha aaj wahi Bollywood ko gali dera tu. Isliye tere ko koi nai puchra

  • Zeeshan S.
    5 days

    We need such positive people to come up and show their presence to those who spread hatred.

  • Imran K.
    5 days

    Lol:/

  • Syed M.
    6 days

    Respect your words ....

  • Bilal A.
    6 days

    Clapping

  • Shabina B.
    6 days

    He says he doesn’t mock other religions but made a statement that why do we have the Azaan enforced on us

  • Saima K.
    6 days

    Loser 101

  • Bilal S.
    6 days

    "Happy Soul" 😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆

