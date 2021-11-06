back
Zoya Akhtar: Bollywood Can Drive You Crazy
"You have to keep a distance, because otherwise you can go crazy." Zoya Akhtar described Bollywood as both wonderful and weird in 2016. Thanks to INKtalks for the footage.
06/11/2021 3:57 PM
- 118K
- 426
- 9
6 comments
AD K.13/11/2021 19:25
It’s not Bombay, it’s Mumbai, if you can say Chennai then get use to say Mumbai
Julie S.07/11/2021 18:34
Is she Farah khans twin sister by any chance
Prabhath N.07/11/2021 03:10
Bharat P.06/11/2021 23:01
Shibon T.06/11/2021 21:03
Brut India06/11/2021 19:32
Here's the full interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CJQXl_zuTrQ