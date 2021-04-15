back
Zuni Chopra On Fighting Your Privilege
“Privilege and a name can really only get you so far.” Do you agree with Zuni Chopra that even privileged kids have their own share of hardships? Thanks to INKtalks for the footage!
Oindrila M.8 hours
Bullshit
Mitul G.13 hours
Thoughts?
Keyur D.13 hours
She speaks too much without proving anything. Zuni you are worthless... You are nothing without "CHOPRA" surname..…..speak less.... Probably you can write something 'Original'. Because of your parents you are able to write something......else....you were the part of a different story.
Maze M.13 hours
Dude. Aren't u privileged? It is ntg wrong. U can be happy abt it and accept it. I don't thibk middle class regular Indian parents will allow their kids to pursue anything other than engineering. It is not as easy as u think
Pramod K.15 hours
Exceptions are not example!! Please cover some real issues star kids will not take you anywhere.
Soham T.16 hours
.. kuch similar discuss kar rahe the na humlog 😅
Neele N.17 hours
Ab inko isse bhi problem he ki they are known by their parent's popularity.... Wow... Where are we heading? Is this the impact of so called westernise culture or we are so advanced that after turning 14 or 15 we don't need our parents.... 🙄🙄🙄
Guy V.17 hours
I think Brut should refrain from doing shameless PR pieces at a time of national crisis
Navu B.19 hours
Had to finally stop watching the video at 1:20 for those expressions, vibe, and tone- v angry, snobbish ( like she mentioned) and negative! Does sound like a v priveleged girl frustrated to find it hard to accept her reality.
Irfan B.20 hours
The only struggle privileged and nepo kids face is the one where they have convince others and themselves that they are not privileged. @!!
Laila N.a day
Good job Zuni,keep it up!
Adnan Q.a day
How many struggling young authors get published? Name some few please without the privileged links though. You
Rosh T.a day
Well said
Syed T.a day
Brilliant young girl. Why would she be worried about anything? She has caught her future by the jugular, it seems. She’ll do great in life by the sound of her.
Kinjal K.a day
When she spoke about identity, I couldn't agree less. And I dunno, why these people expect everyone to be perfect? Can you actually be perfect? I mean... Like how many mistakes have you done? Is everyone a saint here? Think about it... You are not famous, so you don't have your mistakes getting famous too. Now, this girl spoke what she wanted to say and all of you are here to remind her of the privilege she has. She was talking about struggling with her identity and here comes what she feared. Why do you think that rich people can't have problems and if they have, they can't talk about it? First you want them to have problems... Now, they have them... Hypocrisy ki bhi seema hoti hai... She used her privilege and that's wrong... But we are also not saint like, that if we had parents like she had and won't use the privilege. She didn't say that she was struggling for food or clothes and luxuries... That would have been wrong.
Dheeraj K.a day
what spunk she has!
Charul M.a day
Rather than thanking her parents for the chances that she has got in her life to showcase her talent, she is feeling sad and ashamed of having their last name with her. Really feeling pity for her.
Hafsa Y.a day
🤦🏻♀️
Asit K.a day
First harp about your famous parents and then play the victim card ... Wow!
Harry K.a day
Well it’s good keep fighting, everyone in this world is fighting for survival. Don’t get pissed of so easily, too much of work to do, the world is full of writers and authors so rather spending time that what others think about yourself, just concentrate on learning. Indeed you are a privileged one, a majority of chunk is not so lucky like you who gets pissed off coz your other friends are at pool and have to write novel🤦♂️. Ted talk will not sort out your issues you need prove your worth and for that you need to work without thinking about pool.