back
‘Clit’eracy, And Why Everyone Needs It
We spoke to six influencers about the clitoris and here’s their experience of one of the most underrepresented organs of the human anatomy.
09/03/2021 11:27 AM
- 545.3K
- 2.1K
- 163
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
129 comments
Piyasa M.27 minutes
dekhoo
Piyush P.32 minutes
Aise women empowerment ko ❤️de par rakhna chahiye
Piyush P.33 minutes
Ohh so this is 21st century women empowerment. Shame on India there are plenty of other topics on real women empowerment but you shown us this wtf 😒 pseudo feminism
Avishkar A.35 minutes
Those Men who are speaking like its a taboo or making fun of it, half of them are I am sure are going to the bathroom. Niche hulchal jo machi hogi. Toh bhai ladies kyu na kare ?
Shruti M.38 minutes
The way guys are burning here, ouch! The smoke is all over. 😂
Tanu M.an hour
☺
Harsh R.2 hours
What Nonsense! Its a body part, why r u glamourizing it?! Literacy campaign? Seriously? Whats next? Hemorrhoids?! I bet they are also life changing.
Ayush T.2 hours
Bsdk. Yahi reh gya h bs
Ravi C.2 hours
So you guys are encouraging it openly... Great!! And a question- does it work better with nails or without? Not out of curiosity, but interested to know...
Naina A.2 hours
Omg I discovered it way before... How come you're so late?
Abhishek B.3 hours
Very informative 👍..but one shouldn't normalized "Masturbation" like that. Ever heard of "Semen Retention"? One should be fully aware first.
Sadhitra B.3 hours
So many "ay chee chee" audiences . This ignorance is due to your Victorian Era thinking. Saale British India chor ke chale gaye lekin tum chutiyo ke dimag se nahi gaye.
Aurele O.4 hours
So many hate comments 🤧 what do people have for a brain anyway
Jayu B.4 hours
Brut india... Ye kaisa empowerment hai🤔 .. Jisko karna hai kare nahi karna bhad mei jaye... There is no fact denying that women were oppressed for centuries and were denied equality for long.... Slowly the times are changing and women are being treated as equal in all fields.... But sadly “feminism” is now taking an ugly turn. I am woman.. and i am very strong... But I'm against the wave of wrong and unjust activities happening in the name of feminism..which makes me think that feminism is going down the wrong lane in India.... Feminism generally between women is being largely associated with talking openly about sex ....(everything related to it )before sex, after sex, condoms, masturbation,oral sex etc etc..wow such empowered women...🙄 I remember One female had posted on social media saying that “What happens if my bra strap is showing” etc etc explaining her idea of feminism... Wtf Jasleen kaur...The false eve-teasing case that took place a couple of years ago in Delhi...It took social media by storm... People maligned the image of Sarvjeet Singh in minutes. Everyone was quick to side with the girl... It ruined that guy's life. Why? Because of the misdirected power of feminism in India that even had the law in its grapples at that time... Even today Sarvjeet Singh faces problems with jobs, friendships, relations; basically life. That is feminism going the wrong way.... My idea of feminisim ..(from a man or a woman) is... Be strong i will support.. Don't take shit from anyone doing wrong to you.. Rather beat the shit out of them...If anyone says anything wrong to you... reply back with double the volume...If anyone does anything, I am there behind you. Let’s see who dare says or does anything to you.... This is what is needed. Independent decision making and taking responsibilties equally like a man is feminisim...Equality is feminisim..not this shit..
Chandler M.5 hours
Ta Party kab de reh ho?
Hrishikesh D.5 hours
I am a guy and I know where clitoris is and where it is in a women's body. What is this gaii ka Gobaar vdo you are making brute. Aren't there issues much more serious than these? This is just jabra on street side. Btw they misunderstood clitoris with the g spot and made a whole gobaar video about it on a subject they didn't understand. Btw 18 yrs 20 yrs all that lies aren't going to work. We all know when we learn about masturbation okay. This is not empowerment.
Bhaktoon K.5 hours
Saale apne baap se bhi aise baat kerti hogi aur haan ye women empowerment nahin balki women ko galat disha me le jaane ka tareeka hai taaki aur chijeen na ker KE balki tumhari jaisi ghatiya chijeen kerein
Bhaktoon K.5 hours
Tunhari ma ki choot ma ki laoudi saali tum logoon ki sirf ek chij AATA gaand maarna aur kaise Naye tareeke se machine use ker KE khud ko comfort feel kerana aur tum log randwi isko emporment botli ho saali kuttyion aaj bhi kayi saari mahila kehtoon me hagne jaati Hain unko guide kero ki gher per toilet kerein ye sab mat batana aaj bhi kitni ladkiyaaan hai Jo education nahin paa Patti Hain gher waloon KE wajah se is sab baare me mat guid ladkiyoon bas itna hi AATA ki kaise gaand marvaya jaaye Naye Naye tareeke uski tareeka batana women ko empower bhut tareeke se ker sakte lekin tum chinaal aurtoon ko vibrator istemaal kaise kerte hai yahi tareeka hai women ko empowerment kerna
Subham S.5 hours
Logo ko bhot dikat h...real issues humara PM v discuss ni krna chahta... so what.... And yes they are discussing it because it had been tabboo... Ni , dikkat kisko hai....Apan log hilate h uspe sexist meme banta h...wo bada acha lagta h...lekin isme tmhare bacche bigad jaa rahe...had h ...
Siddhant K.6 hours
did u understand this.?