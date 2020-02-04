back

#DearPM: AIIMS Doctors Appeal For PPEs

As Covid-19 cases rise in India, healthcare workers in many parts of the country are making do with used gloves, masks made from bedsheets and raincoats for protective gowns. The general secretary of AIIMS’s Resident Doctor Association appealed to the PM to take immediate corrective measures.

382 comments

  • വിദേശ മ.
    an hour

    Dr ab ayegaa bhakth log aap ka Pakisthan benjnekeliye 😭

  • Jagdish U.
    3 hours

    I support their demand, they're our nation's precious assets, we must stand with them and appreciate their dedicated efforts to fight against this critical condition.

  • Ibrahim A.
    5 hours

    Your minister is an idolsim cast, your cast prime minister has sold his soul to devil, so nothing is gonna work, .

  • Altaf K.
    10 hours

    Bhai ModiJi khud he world standard k nahi hai to. Equipments kaha se world standard ka provide karayenge!!

  • Bernard F.
    10 hours

    Sad to hear doctors pleading for proper safety gears to do their duties. God help and bless them.

  • Sunita T.
    13 hours

    Where is the funds that PM got? Doctors and paramedicals need all support .They should get proper PPE's as they are risking their lives .

  • Sumikha R.
    14 hours

    Yes healthcare workers now needed more equipment

  • Barkath U.
    15 hours

    Hahahaha what a corrupt prime minister india has in today’s date to whom the health care professionals have to beg for the most necessary and vital protections and this is a basics for the professionals who work in the hospitals but unfortunately our the great pheku prime minister can’t provide the basic PPE. Instead of asking people to light a candle which cost 5 rupees per candle and the Indian population is 1.324 billion and if you just take 1 billion people of india spent ₹5 which equals to ₹5 billions which was wasted lighting candle just listening to this great minister. Can this minister have asked every person to donate ₹5 to the PM’s fund so that the government could get PPE to the health care and much more could have been provided. Shame how people being educated follow an uneducated and follow stupidity of chaiwala

  • Allan I.
    20 hours

    Same all over the world it’s the plan to kill us it’s time we pull out all the politicians into the street and beat the life out of them all governments around the world

  • Yousuf S.
    20 hours

    Sorry doc the PM is bzy in making ppl of india chutiya

  • Ayoob V.
    20 hours

    Sorry Doctor, but as per our PM’s request whole nation is helping doctors by thali bajao, ghanti bajao, seeti bajao, candle jalao, diya jalao. Isn’t sufficient. Why to worry about masks and protective gear. 🤦‍♀️ wake up nation wake up.

  • Tanveer A.
    20 hours

    There are 0 moves by the govt. the world is watching us, while we dilly dally with senseless exercises of banging thalis and lighting lamps... for 9 mins to be precise!

  • Sahil G.
    20 hours

    Yeh Bhai toh suspend hai. RIP

  • Sandy S.
    20 hours

    Genuine concern. Adequate equipments must be available to doctors

  • Sandy S.
    20 hours

    Genuine concern. Adequate equipments must be available to doctors

  • Nin N.
    21 hours

    Modi is busy banging plates and lighting diyas... illiterate as fuck

  • Bilal A.
    a day

    Kuch ni milega bhai Modi ne sab kuch bech diya videsho ne export kar diya sara ppe or Ventilator Jab desh hi bik gya to equipments kya chiz he

  • Sudha S.
    a day

    Thank you Dr. Srinivas Rajkumar for bringing this to the notice of public on social media hope your concern is addressed at the earliest by our honorable PM ......would like to thank all the medical staff personnel & the disaster management team for being at our disposal....🙏🙏🙏🙏✌️✌️✌️✌️🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳

  • Ranjit C.
    a day

    😰

  • Khawaja I.
    a day

    I want to know if this guy is still breathing??? Please God praying for his safety from the covid and the bhakts🙏🙏🙏