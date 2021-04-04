back
"It's All In Your Head." But It Wasn't.
Her crippling pain was mocked as hysteria. She was called lazy and accused of making excuses. It took 15 years for her to get an answer.
04/04/2021 2:57 PM
29 comments
Amita S.an hour
How much I can relate to this painful ordeal I have suffered every month since 2008. Every month I felt like I was close to death..no painkillers worked.. Couldn't walk, couldn't sit and just slept on bed with legs curled .. Today thankfully there is some awareness in this disease.. I was always in a situation where couldn't explain my bosses/colleagues the suffering I am going through..
Sravya R.3 hours
Thank you for this! We need more awareness on this disease! Endo warrior here!
Stuti S.6 hours
Bravo ! We need to spread more awareness about such issues.
Bull B.11 hours
Why don't we have an open townhall discussion on cervical cancer among girls/ladies.
Nirmala L.13 hours
I understand as I have been suffering from 4 years and even after surgery it still hurts so much! 😥😥
N. N.15 hours
Ishita B.a day
This is so sad & true. I have Hidradenitis Suppurativa & took me about 3-4 years to understand what I’m going through, after seeing more than 2 dozens of the best dermats & Gynaecs
Nimita K.a day
Shweta N.a day
Thanks for this awareness . I m currently prescribed contraceptives for this pain and i have been refusing to believe that its hormonal since like ever .
Minakshi P.a day
I know it well ....near to death experience 😔
Nikita S.a day
can you please share how to reach Dr. Abhishek? There is dearth of specialists across the country.
Nadia W.a day
Diagnosis & treatment is difficult for this. I’ve had really bad period cramps, am chronically underweight in the summer I literally just sit under my shower and try to drink as much water as I can. I feel her pain.
Jahnvi T.a day
Thanking You for bringing light to subjects like Endometriosis & Adenomyosis. If this step can even change life of few or advocate families friends or colleagues on their co-workers situation, it will be all worth it. We still need push on education and awareness, we can definitely use funding dedicated for the research where this is affecting daily life of many women. We always find solutions in pandemic situations then what are we waiting for ? This is alarming and so it is important to reach to the authorities. Thank You.
Lucky M.a day
It's not in the head ! I have suffered for 2-3 years The pain is overwhelming and the worst part is it's relatively new in medical science Not much research has been done Luckily I was able to manage my symptoms through naturopathy
Paulami R.a day
Relatable
Rajesh S.2 days
Diane R.2 days
Nothing compared to RSD/CRPS.
Itz K.2 days
Ashi C.2 days
Dilara P.2 days
I do have moderate to severe degree endometriosis and even my sister does have the same disease... It becomes impossible to stand during my periods and even a minor work like walking becomes incredibly painful... But my colleagues think that am. Simply over reacting Or want to avoid work and that's y making a big deal out of it, even my sister's colleagues do feel the same... And i hate to. Admit it, even though me and my sister belong to medical fraternity yet our beloved colleagues fail to understand the disease! Endometriosis has become a global problem and it's not a minor ailment as it can affect your fertility pattern, also increases the chance of having pelvic infections, dyspareunia, menstrual problems, and severe dysmenorrhea, even cyst (chocolate) in ovary... Let's just try to support the movement of spreading the information that yes dysmenorrhea can be quite crippling to become a disease (endometriosis) and atleast half of the female populations in India are suffering from it and create an awareness about Endometriosis ❤