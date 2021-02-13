back
23 YO Walks Across India For His Cause
This former army cadet has walked across India for three months, asking everyone he meets an important question.
31 comments
Mohammed V.5 hours
in our subcontinent societies where the most common response to a mental health issue is like "o yeh sab kuj teray mind may hay depression-shipression kuj nahi hota" by our loved n near ones, this is something a big personal initiative. Hope our societies will understand that mental health is real concern just like any other physical illness. Love n respect to this guy from Pak.
Mushtari S.8 hours
Yes it is needed in curriculum befor 9th
Deepak J.12 hours
U are yet following ur motto as an NDA Cadet, ' The Country comes first always' , that is what u have set out to do, for the betterment of our Country. All the best in this noble cause of urs.
Biji N.a day
👏👏👏
Ajmal S.a day
This is simply stuff of Human 🥇 gold....to see someone taking this noteworthy beautiful initiative of "MENTAL HEALTH" on his own & spreading the message across the rural to urban areas for its awareness in our life..Wow ..Kudos u young man. ..more power to you
Chitra L.2 days
Great job and a very required subject in our curriculum esp for teens and pre teens when they tend to be emotionally unstable. Fully support the cause👍👍👍
Archan V.2 days
, Please take some help of therapist. It is highly advisable for the whole world!
Ajay M.2 days
Great Cause, Salute you Brother... Keep Going.
Dilip K.3 days
And he will finish his journey on release on lal singh chada I guess so
Twinkle G.3 days
Sir salute
Ashish B.3 days
salute to u
Anil B.3 days
Publish your live position and routes ..people will join you..so that your not feeling lonely
Rahul D.3 days
Kudos to you Sir
Rohit D.3 days
Excellent job man👍👌
On A.4 days
Indeed it's need of the hour... everyone at some instance of life face mental trauma but least of them accept it .. it's time to know about depression & get some therapy to cure it... mental health is as much important as physical health..
Ridom H.4 days
🙏🙏🙏🙏
Farida P.4 days
Thank you for bringing in mental health awareness 👍great work Sir.
Abhishek S.4 days
More power to you bruh 🙌
Sunita P.4 days
Best wishes 👏👍
Balveen K.4 days
👏👏👏👏Great