back

23 YO Walks Across India For His Cause

This former army cadet has walked across India for three months, asking everyone he meets an important question.

13/02/2021 2:57 PM
  • 171.9K
  • 36

And even more

  1. 5:25

    La ferme collective de la Tournerie, un modèle pour l'agriculture de demain

  2. 5:48

    Comment les Inuits vivent avec le froid

  3. 4:11

    Chlordécone : la justice pourrait ne pas être rendue

  4. 4:00

    Comment Ndaba Mandela veut aider au développement de l'Afrique

  5. 3:54

    Dans cet hôpital, ces bénévoles soignent les animaux sauvages blessés

  6. 4:03

    Le combat des parents de Noé contre le cancer de l'enfant

31 comments

  • Mohammed V.
    5 hours

    in our subcontinent societies where the most common response to a mental health issue is like "o yeh sab kuj teray mind may hay depression-shipression kuj nahi hota" by our loved n near ones, this is something a big personal initiative. Hope our societies will understand that mental health is real concern just like any other physical illness. Love n respect to this guy from Pak.

  • Mushtari S.
    8 hours

    Yes it is needed in curriculum befor 9th

  • Deepak J.
    12 hours

    U are yet following ur motto as an NDA Cadet, ' The Country comes first always' , that is what u have set out to do, for the betterment of our Country. All the best in this noble cause of urs.

  • Biji N.
    a day

    👏👏👏

  • Ajmal S.
    a day

    This is simply stuff of Human 🥇 gold....to see someone taking this noteworthy beautiful initiative of "MENTAL HEALTH" on his own & spreading the message across the rural to urban areas for its awareness in our life..Wow ..Kudos u young man. ..more power to you

  • Chitra L.
    2 days

    Great job and a very required subject in our curriculum esp for teens and pre teens when they tend to be emotionally unstable. Fully support the cause👍👍👍

  • Archan V.
    2 days

    , Please take some help of therapist. It is highly advisable for the whole world!

  • Ajay M.
    2 days

    Great Cause, Salute you Brother... Keep Going.

  • Dilip K.
    3 days

    And he will finish his journey on release on lal singh chada I guess so

  • Twinkle G.
    3 days

    Sir salute

  • Ashish B.
    3 days

    salute to u

  • Anil B.
    3 days

    Publish your live position and routes ..people will join you..so that your not feeling lonely

  • Rahul D.
    3 days

    Kudos to you Sir

  • Rohit D.
    3 days

    Excellent job man👍👌

  • On A.
    4 days

    Indeed it's need of the hour... everyone at some instance of life face mental trauma but least of them accept it .. it's time to know about depression & get some therapy to cure it... mental health is as much important as physical health..

  • Ridom H.
    4 days

    🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Farida P.
    4 days

    Thank you for bringing in mental health awareness 👍great work Sir.

  • Abhishek S.
    4 days

    More power to you bruh 🙌

  • Sunita P.
    4 days

    Best wishes 👏👍

  • Balveen K.
    4 days

    👏👏👏👏Great

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.