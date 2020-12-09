back
5 Of 10 In Family Covid Positive: How They Survived It
"We have no idea how it happened.” YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani and his sister, Muskan, shared the harrowing experience of having half their family test positive for Covid-19.
09/12/2020 5:27 AM
278 comments
Animesh G.15 hours
Sarita Y.17 hours
Loveleena T.17 hours
My entire family in Goa including my niece 3yrs old was covid positive and I was in Mumbai ...I was shocked and didn't knew what to do and trust me my bro mom uncle took all precautions but in my bro absence my relatives came by and my mom couldn't say no and they were so irresponsible as they were down with cold and fever and stayed overnight ...within 3days mom bro was so unwell and my bro was sound enuf he asked help from govt hospital in Goa they shifted them and by god's grace they back home last week...it was d most painful stressful days for me.. worrying lot for everyone but mom uncle were elderly with diabetes and cholesterol and niece was asymptomatic but she had runny nose... prompt action by doctors saved my family... People should keep calm and ask for help and stay positive...but be strong enuf ...🙏
Sarath C.20 hours
I understand because my whole family went through this same situation last month and my four year old son tested positive that was a much pain for me have to stay strong and positive in this situation and have a healthy diet and have to take this seriously
Deepti A.21 hours
Corona is emotionally draining.....u live in constant fear....I can relate
Laxmi P.21 hours
Suhani S.a day
Why all you ppl have to criticize everything....kabhi to apni akad ko side rakho n understand what he is trying to say......ache ke liye to bol raha hai......sunne mein afat a rhi hai kya....aur agr nhi sunna hai den plzz don't comment....ki it's nt a big thing....just don't comment anything....its for ur safety only
Jatin V.a day
Oye sunn meri baat, sabne kra ha and they are not the only family who suffered all this. Shall i tell you my family experience😒
Sangeeta P.a day
Abhi bhi log nahi samjh rahe hai😔
Shiraz P.2 days
Word to word is true
Trisha C.2 days
Is your family okay now
Ambar A.2 days
to aap ne kiya kya unlogon ke liye jinke paas gharr nhi paise nhi ye sirf wo log he samajh sakte hai ki unki jindagi kaise gujar rahi hai
Khailalsiem H.2 days
Even after watching your serious/emotional video I’m still laughing😅😅😅, anyway let the good God bless you
Vaishali S.2 days
Yes very connecting video as my husband suffered with this nd i was devasted and much worried for our 4 yr daughter.... Especially liked ur point of behaviour of the society towards positive tested people and their family.... Society needs to change their mentality in this pandemic situation.....tnks for making this video...tc u nd ur family..
Rimly M.2 days
Covid not dengerous? Kispe kya effect karega,koi nehi janta...to kya log daare nehi?
Jiya K.2 days
Anand M.2 days
That is such a nice message...feel happy that all your family members recovered from the disease... however it is sad to know that people still take it lightly
Vicky G.2 days
Finally someone talks on how to behave with COVID patients... People, it's important that you learn from this video .
Kunal A.2 days
Has anyone got common flu after corona arrived? Anyone had common flu and has tested negative for corona?
Mamta R.2 days
lost my father.due to.this..got.admitted.him in ICU...the day we found oxymeter reading low...but we were too late..he was unable to tell what was wrong with him..just saying little weakness is there...but he was active and doing all his daily routine as usual...so.be careful.in sensing even.the slightest symptom dont ever guess.it will.be viral or somthing ..go to doc...get tested ..and.start medicine..even if 10 days before father was.medicated he would be with us now...