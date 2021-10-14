back
5 STDs You Can Get Without Having Penetrative Sex
The next time you borrow a pair of shorts or use someone else's razor, keep this in mind. 🤨
13/10/2021 5:27 PMupdated: 14/10/2021 9:20 AM
- 76.1K
- 345
- 9
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
5 comments
D K.5 days
Remember they used to promoting to not treat those who are in diagnosed any different, yet here we are being told different
Shanmukhappa S.6 days
What about the Porn stars?
Rani D.6 days
Stop saying, Western & European! Indians get it too, these things are just not reported. People self medicate, they see it as a taboo and some cannot afford the medication or see the doctor.
Banu P.6 days
Very much
Pallabi D.6 days
Can STDs also be spread by using public toilets ??