5 Ways To Prevent Malaria
The Covid-19 crisis is stretching medical resources when malaria season is around the corner. On World Malaria Day, backed by non-profit organisation Malaria No More, here are some tips to avoid getting sick with this mosquito-borne disease. 🦟
04/25/2020 4:57 AM
69 comments
Rajnandan B.6 days
Rajnandan B.6 days
Ranbir S.6 days
Èd ß.6 days
I was unaware of this thank u no wonder why so many mosquitos
Ganesh K.7 days
Biswajit G.7 days
We decreased cases of malaria by 60 percent from 2016 that's awesome thanks to the hard work of the current government cause previous government for nearly 70 yrs was bloody useless and looters.
Aastha D.05/01/2020 18:08
Aastha D.05/01/2020 18:08
Dennis P.05/01/2020 12:38
Yasmin H.05/01/2020 08:54
What about new born how to prevent 3 month baby with that
Yingsel S.05/01/2020 08:29
We will not just stay inside the house now but also inside the mosquito net. 🙏
Sahil S.05/01/2020 04:56
Prem P.05/01/2020 02:22
Is there any outdoor spray...
Arif V.04/30/2020 23:42
Jontu S.04/30/2020 17:56
Fadi K.04/30/2020 14:58
Very informative
Bhagirath M.04/30/2020 13:39
Ghar ke agal bagal ki naliyo ko v saf suthra rakhe aur maleriya dengoo jaise bimari se bache
Shatabdi D.04/30/2020 11:27
Correct, but people with asthama and respiratory allergies are at much risk as they can't use any mosquito repellents
Rajnarayan Y.04/30/2020 05:48
Shubham P.04/30/2020 02:58
In this condition government is ignoring the cleanliness in public surroundings they shoul be active on cleaning not vasting time on COVID-19 they don't remember that their are also other diseases which need good attention