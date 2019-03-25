back

71-Year-Old Does Yoga On A Bike On Clifftops

Almost his entire family died in a road accident five years ago. This is how Khiv Raj Gurjar fights grief and anxiety. 🚴⛰🙏

03/25/2019 6:36 AM
  • 250.2k
  • 21

9 comments

  • Verma H.
    03/31/2019 12:33

    Great sir

  • Sanjay B.
    03/27/2019 17:21

    Nice one

  • Justin J.
    03/26/2019 14:30

    Jesus gives peace beyond our understanding.

  • Kerry F.
    03/25/2019 16:24

    Sorry for your loss...Blessings brother.

  • Brut India
    03/25/2019 10:51

    Kiran Kanojia is also using sports to overcome personal trauma.

  • Rohit G.
    03/25/2019 08:48

    Age is not a factor,,,,,impossible is nothing,,,,,

  • Mohan S.
    03/25/2019 08:02

    Ridiculous.

  • Bharat M.
    03/25/2019 07:38

    Karne se hoga 🙏

  • ਹਾਜ਼ ਹ.
    03/25/2019 06:36

    He's next, Family is calling him..