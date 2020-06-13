A Day In The Life Of An ER Doctor

Dad Steals Show At Jain Gay Wedding
Really life of our warriors ate so difficult than we think ...his life once he is back to hotel room ...all alone and try to be normal .
But I sure they can't ....salute them all
Hats off bro
Salutation to our Healthcare personnel.The World needs saviours in the form of skilled personnel instead of brutal politicians who are busy saving their positions at any cost whatsoever.
May God keep you and your family safe and healthy . Your's is the only profession where there is real connection between you and your helpless distressed patients . Saviour next to God . We are humbled by your selfless duties . Take utmost care . Stay safe .God bless.
Thanks
Great salute Dr. Manish Taneja
We come to see God only in our lives, whenever seeing a life saving doctor or any health workers. I bid my bit of thanks to them. Thanks to you for always being there in this point of situation 🙏✌👍
All heros dnt carry fancy costume 👘 !!!! Some carry stethoscopes 🩺!!!
You rock, after god it’s you doctors , we’ll pray for your safety , you’re doing a great job
Hats off to you Doc! I mean there's so much that goes in and there's no support for you guy's mental, physical and pschological support. You guys are really god sent guys, kudos to each and everyone to the medica fraternity who have relentlessly contributed and help us fight the Covid 19..... a big Salute to all the medical practioners.....
paise to mil gaye honge?
Sir,Hats off.🙏
Stay blessed and safe dotor!
God bless all doctors and health care professionals and workers.
Three cheers to you Doctor👍👍🙏🙏
You have taken me down the memory lane. My routine was almost similar ,round the clock without any shifts. Most of my time was spent in theater or labor room only with clinical officers nurses without any juniors or seniors due to shortage of doctors But it was the time when there was no viral corona. We were three specialists only in a big district. Only night shift were divided every third week. But I have no regrets as I gained lot of respect from the people.
Modi s BiG failure! Must resign! Not his cup of tea! Stop the looting!
Doctors are God in this covid time.We staying at home , enjoying our food ,sleep ,nthg to worry ,but these Docs outside there are fighting daily against this notorious virus.People should really think about this .My salute to all the Doctors,nurses,medical staff and all the working staff in this covid time.God bless them with extra strength,patience,safety,good health,and a long life for their better future.God please help them.🙏
Salute
