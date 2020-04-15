A Delivery Guy's Lockdown Story

UK Doctor Contracts Coronavirus
Satish P.04/16/2020 03:08
Salute
Jinnie G.04/15/2020 13:57
Licious is definitely not delivering since the day lockdown was announced.
Jerold M.04/15/2020 10:17
I wish you brother, god bless you....👍💐
हर्ष श.04/15/2020 10:09
It must be quite irritating for him to work entire day with a compulsory face mask and in summers too! 🙄
Anu M.04/15/2020 09:11
Ohh God!! Such a worst situation.. People are struggling a lot so that they can earn money and feed there family in this difficult times
Krish G.04/15/2020 08:15
MAY GOD BLESS THIS YOUNG GENTLEMAN AND HIS SWEET FAMILY !!
Sandeep D.04/15/2020 07:00
वाह क्या कहने है... सर
Rafath S.04/15/2020 06:17
Great Job..helping people in these times
Elena E.04/15/2020 05:54
A Hindu man delivering MEAT??? Yuk!
Sanjeev K.04/15/2020 05:28
Respect
Mugdha R.04/15/2020 05:26
Really we should be grateful to such people
Angelita C.04/15/2020 05:14
Good man I salute you
Sahil K.04/15/2020 05:12
I wonder the amount of people ordering meat online in the middle of the pandemic.
Amol S.04/15/2020 05:11
PR activity of a funded startup. Good job Brut!!
Raghav D.04/15/2020 05:08
God Bless you mam
Bobby G.04/15/2020 05:02
Good man working but working for shit company
Brut India04/14/2020 14:49
These food delivery providers are sharing temperature readings of their staff to ensure consumers are at ease during the outbreak of Covid-19: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/business/india-business/food-delivery-cos-share-staffs-temp-readings/articleshow/75075207.cms?fbclid=IwAR11hN8skMovm8EMS8x-6wMKIf9HtWLpFs-6cG_FBKEj92Q6y_hCe2P0EKg