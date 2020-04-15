back

A Delivery Guy's Lockdown Story

What does it take to be a food delivery service provider during the lockdown? Meet delivery guy Devender Singh from Delhi.

04/15/2020 4:57 AM
  • 59.4k
  • 22

17 comments

  • Satish P.
    04/16/2020 03:08

    Salute

  • Jinnie G.
    04/15/2020 13:57

    Licious is definitely not delivering since the day lockdown was announced.

  • Jerold M.
    04/15/2020 10:17

    I wish you brother, god bless you....👍💐

  • हर्ष श.
    04/15/2020 10:09

    It must be quite irritating for him to work entire day with a compulsory face mask and in summers too! 🙄

  • Anu M.
    04/15/2020 09:11

    Ohh God!! Such a worst situation.. People are struggling a lot so that they can earn money and feed there family in this difficult times

  • Krish G.
    04/15/2020 08:15

    MAY GOD BLESS THIS YOUNG GENTLEMAN AND HIS SWEET FAMILY !!

  • Sandeep D.
    04/15/2020 07:00

    वाह क्या कहने है... सर

  • Rafath S.
    04/15/2020 06:17

    Great Job..helping people in these times

  • Elena E.
    04/15/2020 05:54

    A Hindu man delivering MEAT??? Yuk!

  • Sanjeev K.
    04/15/2020 05:28

    Respect

  • Mugdha R.
    04/15/2020 05:26

    Really we should be grateful to such people

  • Angelita C.
    04/15/2020 05:14

    Good man I salute you

  • Sahil K.
    04/15/2020 05:12

    I wonder the amount of people ordering meat online in the middle of the pandemic.

  • Amol S.
    04/15/2020 05:11

    PR activity of a funded startup. Good job Brut!!

  • Raghav D.
    04/15/2020 05:08

    God Bless you mam

  • Bobby G.
    04/15/2020 05:02

    Good man working but working for shit company

  • Brut India
    04/14/2020 14:49

    These food delivery providers are sharing temperature readings of their staff to ensure consumers are at ease during the outbreak of Covid-19: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/business/india-business/food-delivery-cos-share-staffs-temp-readings/articleshow/75075207.cms?fbclid=IwAR11hN8skMovm8EMS8x-6wMKIf9HtWLpFs-6cG_FBKEj92Q6y_hCe2P0EKg