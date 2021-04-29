back

A Doctor Addresses Covid-19 Doubts You Didn't Know Who To Ask

Will this pandemic ever end? Are vaccines safe? A doctor answers some important questions about Covid-19.

29/04/2021 5:27 AM
13 comments

  • Radhika D.
    an hour

    Very good advise. This will surely help people who are also dying in fear. Thank u Brut. Hope to hear more suggestion from this doctor

  • Irfan H.
    2 hours

    The only way to beat a virus s through herd immunity and vaccination s the key to expediting this process

  • Karunesh M.
    5 hours

    These videos should also be recorded in Hindi as the majority of the population are not English speaking

  • Shweta M.
    6 hours

    If one has to get infected equally bad after vaccine...whats the point of taking the vaccine?

  • K M.
    6 hours

    As simple as that

  • Hervé F.
    6 hours

    Interesting what he says. We don't know the end of the pandemic. I hope we will succeed to reduce, to kill the virus to have a life without mask and social distanciation. May India, may world stays strong and blessed 💪🏾

  • Padmini P.
    8 hours

    🙏

  • Ashu
    9 hours

    Save india 🇮🇳

  • Dhamsheel L.
    10 hours

    Is it possible to get affected by corna twice

  • Joghee N.
    10 hours

    In my country we respect protocol we don't gatherers if someone have virus ambulances take the people who have virus go hospital alone and so on lockdown and prayers, we pray for India heart broken God bless India

  • Rajesh S.
    10 hours

    Good morning ☀️🌄

  • Vikas J.
    10 hours

    When things will be normal ?

  • Brut India
    a day

    This checklist could also be useful to know:

