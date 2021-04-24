back
A Doctor Answers Some Pressing Covid-19 Queries
What are some of the new Covid-19 symptoms in the second wave? When do you need to get tested? Dr Souradipta Chandra answered some key questions for Brut. Watch here:
24/04/2021 6:57 AM
174 comments
Sapna A.11 hours
Right information
Allen M.12 hours
When it is time and needed to go to a hospital then you need to roam to multiple hospitals to search for beds, and I’ve got new from friends where their relatives died because of not finding a bed in hospital. My suggestion is to keep checking nearby hospitals even if you are in home quarantine, just to be clear where to go when the need arises. I also heard of a case where the patient was normal at home, but then went breathless suddenly and at that moment couldn’t find a hospital and died. Better to be prepared than sorry. Even in quarantine, monitor the hospital bed status in any way possible.
Alyce L.16 hours
Do they listen? If only they listen ..
Rajita R.19 hours
Much needed positivity... ❤ People become paranoid by seeing cremation and dead bodies....
Phebe P.21 hours
Thank you
Gopalan T.a day
Valuable post the physician is correct not to get panic u r prone to receive from a career vise versa in the melee better avoid going out stay safe
Kishalaya G.a day
kakima eta sunun...
Madhurima C.a day
What about nk smell and taste,
Angelica S.a day
Thank you
Neelesh K.a day
Like this video. Very informative and to the point about the do's and don't s. No rona dhona and emotional drama that some other videos are been shown of people are doing for free footage.
Shivani G.a day
Good information
Farhaz P.a day
Neelam K.a day
see this
Marchborn T.a day
I trust in God who can save me who can take me at anytime
El-Zania H.a day
Take care of your self too doc 👍👍
Shantanu P.a day
Very true indeed
Chanthu S.2 days
Hi India, before having ambition to settle down on the moon or Mars, please make sure that your own people on the earth right here have sufficient food to eat and better medical facilities for their treatment. Please don't be rush.
Hrishikesh D.2 days
I have diarrhea all the time because I am lactose Intolerant and I keep eating milk products. Few daya back I cleaned my room, did some heavy lifting and now I am having back pain and body ache. I know I am having these symptoms because of the things I did and not because of COVID or anything thank the gods for that but I am not vaccinated yet. I can't get myself registered in the Cowin aap which will start registration from 28 and thats making me a bit scared and frustrated. None of my family is being vaccinated. We will all get the vaccine together. I hope for a better future for all of us and hope the vaccine wont have any side effects.
Syed S.2 days
Thank you doctor and I request all not to depend on whatsapp forward messages instead be strong and support each other with all precautions to save each once life
Martina P.2 days
Drinking hot gingernlime tea is best for you covid