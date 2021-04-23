back

A Doctor's Plea Against VIP Culture In Hospitals

Several medical associations have written to the Prime Minister to look into complaints about politicians and bureaucrats misusing their power to get priority treatment while ordinary patients suffer. Watch this doctor explain why it is important to end 'VIP culture'.

23/04/2021 6:57 AM
  • 60.1K
  • 57

55 comments

  • Rahul D.
    17 hours

    Forget Modi government no government will support this claim. M sorry to say even some doctors encourage allow this to happen. Common man will suffer and shall continue to suffer. We are far far away from being a happy country like Norway or Finland.

  • Nalini S.
    a day

    https://twitter.com/Adityaiims/status/1386279121504727042?s=19 Do check this resident doctor's tweet of our esteemed hospital aiims!

  • Stanny J.
    a day

    Even if the Prime Minister reads your request and tells his ministers to stop doing it do you think these guys will act?Forget it friend theres very very less of Humanity left and only with a counted few people.so learn to live with it,dont stress yourself toooooo much.someone really said once.if all the troubles of this World were gathered and divided equally among all the people . we would gladly take back our own n live with it.keep trying .

  • Jithin V.
    a day

    No use

  • Apa P.
    a day

    We need French Revolution. Bring down all high people and let the public be the owner of the land and property and let public rule not a bunch of VIPs or illiterate Leaders.

  • Manisha B.
    a day

    Why are you so scared....it's your right doc....salute

  • Nita R.
    2 days

    Do you really think they are looking through as the whole instrumentality and machinery of each and every government parties who are ruling or opposition were corrupt completely 😔

  • Satya S.
    2 days

    Supreb Dr.sahab

  • Bvs R.
    2 days

    U did a brave job, pls send a video after a month that u r alive

  • Cécile S.
    2 days

    Please anyone please Help please 🙏🌟🕊💚🔔

  • Allan B.
    2 days

    Hard to believe this....🤔

  • Sanjay S.
    2 days

    Kisko address kiya hai modi ji 😐 kuch hoga i dnt thnk so 😑

  • Abhishek M.
    2 days

    Common man should come forward to protest against such VIP calture.....its nothing but the fecilities taken by using the cost of common people....every body should protest against such mal practise of using such power which is only given to serve the country men....it is a alarming thing against the developement of a progressing country..!!

  • Manogna S.
    2 days

    This is india bro, your personal letters wont matters to the PM, write it on social media he may see it soon🤣🤣🤣

  • Samid S.
    3 days

    Indeed VIP culture needs to go,,,should yearns progress

  • Arun K.
    3 days

    👍👍

  • Pintu S.
    3 days

    Ur right sir

  • Shweta K.
    3 days

    Good luck mate trying to get the PM’s attention. He is too busy nursing his ego and playing god to really care about the people of his country dying from COVID.

  • Zizou J.
    3 days

    Indian Govt under modi fails lower than what we expected ...

  • Bajrang L.
    3 days

    Very good docter sabh ji

