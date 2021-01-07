back
Adityanath's Stand On Ayurveda Vs. Modern Medicine
Should ayurvedic practitioners be allowed to perform surgeries? The Indian Medical Association says no. But Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister seems to disagree...
07/01/2021 2:57 PM
377 comments
Muhammed A.9 hours
Clearly modern medicine doctors doesn't seem to appreciate the competition. Looks like they are going to lose lots of money 👀
Sorabh S.10 hours
Ab manu simriti laggu hoggi yhaa
Kaluram S.14 hours
ये तो नहीँ होना चाहिए ये स्वयम आपरेशन नहीँ करायेंगे आयुर्वेदिक वैध से
Rhea R.a day
If fake pastors who heals people without any operation?and easy to afford as well
Utumso B.a day
Maulik S.a day
Which is what happens when non medicos take medical decisions.
Pio P.a day
Hail Yogi Adityanath. Jai Hind.
Adhikari R.2 days
Doctors ka asli chehra saamne aagaya.....
Eric L.2 days
India has one the best doctors. Why let these religious goons talk about this stuff? Don’t they have a member in their party who claims she cured her cancer with Cow shit? I can’t understand where these religious thugs are taking India.
Pampa R.2 days
If the present govt insists on allowing doctors from other branches perform surgeries, let these operations take place in Aurveda, homeopathy, unani hospitals so that the patients know what they are opting for.
Mahesh K.2 days
In future he will grant truck drivers to fly aeroplanes.
Anu I.2 days
I agree with Yogi Adityanath!!
Bobby B.2 days
So doctors are jealous?? That's what that person saying "it takes many years for us to become a doctor.." if health care has many ways then why not right. Modern knowledge as well as other old knowledge isn't it good? I'm not a doctor if someone can explain pls let me know what is problem i would really like to know all i see in Google is they are opposing ayurvedic ppl and reason is they are jealous 🤷♂️ i hope someone pls tell me i really want to know 😊
Anjali B.2 days
Trishala Singh 🧑⚕️
Aman A.2 days
हमें पीलिया हुआ था तो 2000₹ में बिल्कुल ठीक हो गया वो भी औषधि आयुर्वेदिक (4 डोज) मेरा दोस्त अंग्रेजी दवा(डॉक्टर) तो उसको 30000₹ लगा। मेरा खुद का राय है आयुर्वेद को बढ़ावा दें। इसका कोई साइड इफेक्ट्स नहीं हैं। 🙏❤️ बढ़ावा दे ❤️🙏
Nishant K.2 days
You wanted to see a crack head
Raj K.2 days
CM does he know the spelling MR Yo
Mohammed I.2 days
Ab Ayurvedic ki vaccine 💉 lena padega kya iski to trails bhi nahi kare abtak aise kaise lele Chalo koi nahi pehle tayyar karlo jabtak apne budhi pe taras khakar doctors ki vaccine leliyo
Umair A.2 days
Gao mottar pio her bemari ka elajj
Shah J.2 days
Check out this champion...cow dung medals all around..