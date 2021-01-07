back

Adityanath's Stand On Ayurveda Vs. Modern Medicine

Should ayurvedic practitioners be allowed to perform surgeries? The Indian Medical Association says no. But Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister seems to disagree...

07/01/2021 2:57 PM
  • 202.1K
  • 398

377 comments

  • Muhammed A.
    9 hours

    Clearly modern medicine doctors doesn't seem to appreciate the competition. Looks like they are going to lose lots of money 👀

  • Sorabh S.
    10 hours

    Ab manu simriti laggu hoggi yhaa

  • Kaluram S.
    14 hours

    ये तो नहीँ होना चाहिए ये स्वयम आपरेशन नहीँ करायेंगे आयुर्वेदिक वैध से

  • Rhea R.
    a day

    If fake pastors who heals people without any operation?and easy to afford as well

  • Utumso B.
    a day

    0

  • Maulik S.
    a day

    Which is what happens when non medicos take medical decisions.

  • Pio P.
    a day

    Hail Yogi Adityanath. Jai Hind.

  • Adhikari R.
    2 days

    Doctors ka asli chehra saamne aagaya.....

  • Eric L.
    2 days

    India has one the best doctors. Why let these religious goons talk about this stuff? Don’t they have a member in their party who claims she cured her cancer with Cow shit? I can’t understand where these religious thugs are taking India.

  • Pampa R.
    2 days

    If the present govt insists on allowing doctors from other branches perform surgeries, let these operations take place in Aurveda, homeopathy, unani hospitals so that the patients know what they are opting for.

  • Mahesh K.
    2 days

    In future he will grant truck drivers to fly aeroplanes.

  • Anu I.
    2 days

    I agree with Yogi Adityanath!!

  • Bobby B.
    2 days

    So doctors are jealous?? That's what that person saying "it takes many years for us to become a doctor.." if health care has many ways then why not right. Modern knowledge as well as other old knowledge isn't it good? I'm not a doctor if someone can explain pls let me know what is problem i would really like to know all i see in Google is they are opposing ayurvedic ppl and reason is they are jealous 🤷‍♂️ i hope someone pls tell me i really want to know 😊

  • Anjali B.
    2 days

    Trishala Singh 🧑‍⚕️

  • Aman A.
    2 days

    हमें पीलिया हुआ था तो 2000₹ में बिल्कुल ठीक हो गया वो भी औषधि आयुर्वेदिक (4 डोज) मेरा दोस्त अंग्रेजी दवा(डॉक्टर) तो उसको 30000₹ लगा। मेरा खुद का राय है आयुर्वेद को बढ़ावा दें। इसका कोई साइड इफेक्ट्स नहीं हैं। 🙏❤️ बढ़ावा दे ❤️🙏

  • Nishant K.
    2 days

    You wanted to see a crack head

  • Raj K.
    2 days

    CM does he know the spelling MR Yo

  • Mohammed I.
    2 days

    Ab Ayurvedic ki vaccine 💉 lena padega kya iski to trails bhi nahi kare abtak aise kaise lele Chalo koi nahi pehle tayyar karlo jabtak apne budhi pe taras khakar doctors ki vaccine leliyo

  • Umair A.
    2 days

    Gao mottar pio her bemari ka elajj

  • Shah J.
    2 days

    Check out this champion...cow dung medals all around..

