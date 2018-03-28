back

Alarming Billboard In Bengaluru Highlights Air Pollution Crisis

This billboard in Bengaluru is a terrifying depiction of air pollution in the city.

03/28/2018 1:00 PM
  • 1.6m
  • 10

And even more

  1. A Pregnant Woman’s Journey To A Hospital In Rural India

  2. Remembering The Worst Industrial Accident In The World

  3. One Litre Milk Was Served to 81 Students for Their Mid-day Meal

  4. Too Much Pollution = Too Little Copulation?

  5. India Makes The First Birth Control Drug For Men

  6. Oxygen Bar Opens In The Pollution Capital

4 comments

  • Pravin S.
    05/04/2018 18:44

    Hemavathi S Shekhar

  • Romantaj S.
    03/30/2018 06:51

    ਐਵੇਂ ਲਿਖ ਕੇ ਦੇ ਇੱਕ ਇੱਕ line

  • Gaurav K.
    03/29/2018 05:06

    People should start opening small business in rural areas. It will increase the development rate of those areas, create job opportunities and decrease the population of urban areas thus decreasing pollution. Just a thought. PS - There are many ways to open well profiting business in rural areas at low investment and the cheap labour will only increase your profit.

  • Ğůđdi D.
    03/28/2018 17:36

    Air pollution is a serious and dreadful health hazard..😢😢