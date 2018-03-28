back
Alarming Billboard In Bengaluru Highlights Air Pollution Crisis
This billboard in Bengaluru is a terrifying depiction of air pollution in the city.
03/28/2018 1:00 PM
- 1.6m
- 87
- 10
And even more
A Pregnant Woman’s Journey To A Hospital In Rural India
Remembering The Worst Industrial Accident In The World
One Litre Milk Was Served to 81 Students for Their Mid-day Meal
Too Much Pollution = Too Little Copulation?
India Makes The First Birth Control Drug For Men
Oxygen Bar Opens In The Pollution Capital
4 comments
Pravin S.05/04/2018 18:44
Hemavathi S Shekhar
Romantaj S.03/30/2018 06:51
ਐਵੇਂ ਲਿਖ ਕੇ ਦੇ ਇੱਕ ਇੱਕ line
Gaurav K.03/29/2018 05:06
People should start opening small business in rural areas. It will increase the development rate of those areas, create job opportunities and decrease the population of urban areas thus decreasing pollution. Just a thought. PS - There are many ways to open well profiting business in rural areas at low investment and the cheap labour will only increase your profit.
Ğůđdi D.03/28/2018 17:36
Air pollution is a serious and dreadful health hazard..😢😢