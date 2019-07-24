Animal Blood Donation Is A Thing

Feeling squeamish about donating blood? These dogs didn't. 💉
69 comments
Soumya R.08/19/2019 10:34
Places in India where dog blood transfusion is done?
Ambar K.08/18/2019 19:28
Yeah... cool 😆
Vineeth E.08/17/2019 07:20
😭
Subhayan P.08/16/2019 15:58
da
Shashank G.08/15/2019 13:34
Boo
Smrithy S.08/14/2019 17:47
❤❤❤❤
Veenus S.08/13/2019 15:19
make Cooper a donor!!!
SaMrat K.08/13/2019 11:51
i love you hero
Nilovna B.08/13/2019 05:10
Sohini Sutradhar
Amarjeet K.08/11/2019 16:09
God save these pets forever in health.
Pranay S.08/11/2019 15:49
Such a brave pooch
Liyakat S.08/10/2019 16:52
क्या तेरे को कुत्ता ही पसंद आया है
Parth G.08/09/2019 21:08
tera wala Taz hai kya be ye?
Vikash A.08/09/2019 19:32
-Sekho kuch... CC -
Vikash A.08/09/2019 19:31
-Sekho kuch... CC -
Perky P.08/08/2019 17:19
God bless him and give him long life
Omprakash N.08/07/2019 17:11
😥mujhe nhi pta tha ki masum bhi krte h
Subhankar Z.08/07/2019 16:16
The same channel will call a guy a right wing nationalist if he gave this much obsession over a cow. Dogs>cows
Disha B.08/06/2019 16:02
লাভলি
Nchal S.08/06/2019 03:01
❤️