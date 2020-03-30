back
Are India's Private Hospitals Ready To Handle Covid-19?
If the Covid-19 situation worsens, how are India's private hospitals planning to cope? This is what Dr. Girdhar Gyani, Director General of Association of Healthcare Providers (India), told Brut.
03/30/2020 11:25 AM
- 92.9k
- 1.3k
- 29
22 comments
Subhadip R.5 days
He did not take into account stupidity of some people.
DrHemant S.6 days
If we entered in stage four...then in whole country will gonna see a scene like Resident evil🙏 So guys PLZZ follow strictly lockdown protocol
Sarfaraz A.6 days
Start testing then U ppl will cme to know... U don't have the technology like US... Testing ti ho nahi rahi 6din baad report aati hai aur ye sahab keh rehay hai 4th stage will not be same as rest of the world
Soloman L.7 days
Thank you sir for this clarication
Avnish D.03/31/2020 13:19
We are going to break all the records due to the stupidity of some guys
Mung P.03/31/2020 10:58
Tests done r very less ,as he said its done only on severe infected contact pt. The absolute no. will 5-10 times the actual no. , extended whole country lockdown is required .
Yash R.03/31/2020 09:42
https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/times-fact-check/news/fake-alert-leading-digital-news-portal-falsely-claims-india-in-stage-3-of-covid-19/articleshow/74863286.cms
Iyappan03/31/2020 08:48
Hi
Shinde K.03/31/2020 08:38
must see this
Shinde K.03/31/2020 08:37
must see this
Najeeb M.03/31/2020 07:53
The Indian Army/Navy/Airforce can build temporary clinics in empty spaces to treat regular ailments & free up the load on hospitals and centres. They have helicopters, transporters, ships, trucks, etc. Also an engineering team.
Abhijit C.03/31/2020 06:23
He spoke well,but lets see how it goes.
Abhishek V.03/31/2020 05:52
agree, District level preparation with ICUs is a must.
Brut India03/31/2020 05:38
What are the four stages of the coronavirus outbreak? https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/coronavirus-outbreak-what-are-the-stages-of-transmission-and-what-they-mean/story-i6f7iIhW6p6KzjSezgLNHN.html
Tharkela B.03/31/2020 03:02
Sir we need to train n prepare man power for ventilators n icu management in which we Indian are lacking behind , need to conduct short term training of health care worker for icu management is required to d earliest possible time
Ashok R.03/31/2020 02:55
What about the religious congregations and politicians marriage function ..are they exempted from community spread?
Moses F.03/30/2020 16:25
If need rise we should be ready fot additional 10 days and help the govt to take correct measures
Amirth R.03/30/2020 15:29
Thank you for urgent pre planning
Hemant T.03/30/2020 14:58
Nation has to quarantine for 20 days heavy and tight rules and then proceed to work and get economy rolling. After 20 days incoming folks need v strict quarantine...that should help nation stand back on feet. But 20 days entire nation to be quarantined
Gaurav S.03/30/2020 14:17
Dr Giridhar Gyani is a doctorate and not and actual doctor... Earlier quint had quoted him saying we are already in stage 3 and now this. I cant post the image here but people have a lokk yourself. Also check his account on LinkedIn he is a btech in electrical. Shame on these foreign handles