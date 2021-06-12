back
ASHA Workers: India's Neglected Frontline Warriors
Walking through icy waters, riding unruly mules...these ASHA workers are risking their own lives to make sure even people in remote districts are vaccinated.
09/06/2021 4:30 PMupdated: 09/06/2021 4:32 PM
- 71.7K
- 1.2K
- 30
28 comments
Ashwini C.12/06/2021 06:30
A big salute
Kevin R.10/06/2021 22:48
Hats off to ASHA workers for your efforts to save humanity May God bless you and keep strong and safe.
Subhabrata B.10/06/2021 17:06
They r doing a great great job
Seema V.10/06/2021 15:52
Covid 19 mai to only Asha worker ne bhut kam kiya hai
Prasanna K.10/06/2021 15:50
Great work!
Owais A.10/06/2021 12:26
Commendable! oodles of Love and Respect
Er A.10/06/2021 11:09
Or baki dino??
Arati S.10/06/2021 09:13
Commendable 🙏
Sonia P.10/06/2021 09:04
Desh ko inse badi Asha hai pr sarkar se inhe badi nirasha hai. shoshana ho Raha hai Asha Worker ka.kam jyada dam km.vary poor candition.
Sarmistha C.10/06/2021 05:44
Great
Sangeeta M.10/06/2021 05:33
Commendable
Krishna B.10/06/2021 05:29
Good job God bless you all
Rajesh S.10/06/2021 04:30
We salute you sir
Rajesh S.10/06/2021 04:28
Good morning ☀️🌄
Frida B.10/06/2021 04:24
The joy of life comes with our encounter with new experience, message me directly on more details to be a successful earner 👇👇 https://chatwith.io/s/60bbeabda4aa5
Frida B.10/06/2021 04:22
The joy of life comes with our encounter with new experience, message me directly on more details to be a successful earner
Mohammad S.10/06/2021 03:53
Desh ko inse badi Asha hai magar sarkar say inhe badi Nirasha hai
Hervé F.09/06/2021 20:17
Thanks to these Health workers. They work in bad conditions and they have always empathy. I hope they will improve the situation to help Health worker to work in better conditions and help people to an easy access to medical and paramedical workers. May they stay strong and blessed 👍🏾
Anuradha K.09/06/2021 19:19
🙏🙏
Mark D.09/06/2021 19:00
Big SALUTE