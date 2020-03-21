Cancellations Due To Coronavirus

Dr. Naresh Trehan On Coronavirus Lockdown
Bikash D.4 hours
Jaan hai toh jahan hai.
Arunesh B.11 hours
Hmm, well that's all the negatives of this virus but im wondering that how much better is it for the climate since the transportation is considerably low now and pollution emission has droped. 😃
Monimela C.3 days
Please be careful, take good care until this terrible threat will be neutralized somehow, let doctors work to find a cure, it is all a matter of time
Rishabh K.3 days
To be honest As a doctor, that too working in Pune, I am far more susceptible and have higest risk of getting infected with COVID-19. I truely don't need claps and 5 mins of applause. What I need is safety gears, food, adequate risk compensation and insurance. Still hospitals are not providing me proper safety gears and we are risking our lives. Still welcoming patients with open heart😥❤️.
Brut India4 days
The grand fair in Ayodhya to celebrate Ram Navami has also been cancelled: https://www.opindia.com/2020/03/ram-navami-mela-at-ayodhya-to-be-called-off-due-to-covid-19-threat-formal-announcement-soon/