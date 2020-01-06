Cancer Survivor And Donor’s Heartwarming Friendship

The Dichotomy In The Deaths Of Faizan And Floyd
The coronavirus pandemic has made the long wait for many patients awaiting their bone marrow transplant even longer:
https://www.deccanherald.com/science-and-environment/coronavirus-casts-shadow-on-stem-cell-treatment-in-india-835480.html
Everyone please be aware that Brut India is a news site that steals content from others, edits it and publishes it trying to pass it off as it's own. Check out this video - .
The content of this video was created by me using a remote camera and posted on my personal FB wall (https://www.facebook.com/thesunandosen/posts/10158250789338879?notif_id=1590870002857513¬if_t=feedback_reaction_generic&ref=notif) as well as on the page of Tanhau which is my property.
It has been used by Brut India without taking any consent from me and they have intentionally edited the footage to remove the details and distort the story.
Other media houses have taken full permission from me, given credits and published the video in it's original form, for example https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/migrant-family-walking-home-at-night-nearly-crosses-paths-with-leopard-2228892
Unfortunately, despite several people pointing out that the video content has been stolen, Brut India and Brut are not even bothered about replying to this.
Thank you Brut, I am so honoured you did this for me. ❤️
Zafar A.5 days
Brut India, please deal with Mr. Sunando Sen's issue, because your otherwise good credentials are being compromised.
Sunny K.6 days
God bless them
Prashanth V.06/01/2020 13:01
I can say foreign people are good in donating. I don't know how many Indians should have donated to a Germany women with such a condition
Brut India06/01/2020 11:00
Brut India06/01/2020 11:00
The coronavirus pandemic has made the long wait for many patients awaiting their bone marrow transplant even longer: https://www.deccanherald.com/science-and-environment/coronavirus-casts-shadow-on-stem-cell-treatment-in-india-835480.html
Reena P.06/01/2020 09:12
God bless both of you always 😍😍
Sachindra N.06/01/2020 05:30
,May GOD give the Donar & the Donee a Beautiful Life Ahead.
Sunando S.06/01/2020 04:45
Everyone please be aware that Brut India is a news site that steals content from others, edits it and publishes it trying to pass it off as it's own. Check out this video - . The content of this video was created by me using a remote camera and posted on my personal FB wall (https://www.facebook.com/thesunandosen/posts/10158250789338879?notif_id=1590870002857513¬if_t=feedback_reaction_generic&ref=notif) as well as on the page of Tanhau which is my property. It has been used by Brut India without taking any consent from me and they have intentionally edited the footage to remove the details and distort the story. Other media houses have taken full permission from me, given credits and published the video in it's original form, for example https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/migrant-family-walking-home-at-night-nearly-crosses-paths-with-leopard-2228892 Unfortunately, despite several people pointing out that the video content has been stolen, Brut India and Brut are not even bothered about replying to this.
Surbhi T.05/31/2020 17:46
you can share this
Rajnikant A.05/31/2020 13:58
Thank you Brut....... Just amazing n heartfelt...... Love you both.... Dear Aylin n Steffu
Lendrina S.05/31/2020 13:49
Steffi.. Brave girl.. Always love u sweetheart.. 😍🤗😘💖 U're amazing as always
Salma Y.05/31/2020 13:33
Help comes in the most unique ways❤❤
Praveen K.05/31/2020 13:13
Love is eternal it sees no boundary.
Daisy A.05/31/2020 13:01
God bless them
Praveen A.05/31/2020 12:46
This is the example of humanity
Steffi M.05/31/2020 12:42
Thank you Brut, I am so honoured you did this for me. ❤️
Sunny K.05/31/2020 12:42
Glory to God
Star S.05/31/2020 12:11
Register please and be a donor
Ruzbeh E.05/31/2020 12:10
Brilliant story...
நக்கீரன் ம.05/31/2020 11:57
How beautiful is this 🥰
Gyaltsen B.05/31/2020 11:25
The magical marrow and blessed soul made it happened to live parallel lives in two opposite directions of the planet as the east and west together at the same time and many many years on the way ahead. May God give both the doner and the donee a beautiful life always.