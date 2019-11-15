back
Children Race Through Delhi Smog
On Children's Day, hundreds of kids were made to race through the streets of Delhi in suffocating smog, despite official recommendations to avoid the outdoors.
11/15/2019 4:29 PMupdated: 11/15/2019 4:55 PM
54 comments
Naseer B.6 days
Annual marathon, training for International Olympics
Jyoti P.12/10/2019 16:57
This is called Indian stupid people no sense of humor only bakchodi kar ni he 😡😡
Sujeet K.12/10/2019 11:19
Happy children s day
Sumi B.12/08/2019 12:24
Find the history of the NGO
Gopal G.11/29/2019 00:29
Hell capital New Delhi...
Sunshine G.11/20/2019 20:45
The organisers should have provided free masks To the children. Making the children run in this polluted air will make them sick from various breathing problems, lung diseases, nausea etc
Brut India11/18/2019 08:03
CM Kejriwal rules out extending the odd-even scheme by claiming that the sky is now clear: https://www.news18.com/news/india/the-sky-is-clear-arvind-kejriwal-govt-rules-out-extension-of-odd-even-scheme-as-pollution-levels-come-down-2390855.html
Monsky V.11/17/2019 14:03
Do they want to kill their kids?
Adnan Y.11/17/2019 10:57
Wow brilliant idea. India is now filtering air through human lungs 🤣
Yk Y.11/17/2019 10:50
Are people idiot to participate?
Sukhjit M.11/17/2019 05:01
These pigs 🐖 are running for free tshirt or underwears 🙂 Asssouls
Purushottam B.11/17/2019 04:39
Find the history of the NGO.
Abram P.11/16/2019 21:45
Je sais pas quoi dire🤦🏽♂️
Sreeji S.11/16/2019 10:21
fucking retards ......
Vini J.11/16/2019 09:58
Change the theory this post hundreds of children race on the Delhi street only children day for show Other days People use bikes and cars Crackers on events ... When polution measure mark going above 900+ Just blame others.
Minal H.11/16/2019 09:46
blind follower mat bano. children, mask pehno... Air filter lagane ki waqad nahi.. billion dollar statue bana diya. brain use karo. sentiment ko leke to politicians khelte hye. or apa sehat ka dhan rakho...
Kareem S.11/16/2019 08:18
Why are the authorities blind to realities !
Vinod Y.11/16/2019 06:43
वातावरण दूषित है तो ऐसे आयोजन से बचना ही चाहिए था।
Isaiah11/16/2019 05:14
Let's burn more crackers and blame the NGOs👌
Taru A.11/16/2019 04:59
Y r we not understanding that it is the responsibility of all to take care of our environment... A report says that the sale of vehicles increased in even and odd days..the people who have even no. Vehicle they bought odd and vice versa. See it is us who r not ready to sacrifice in any way, we want our comfort and pleasure... Change ur self ur attitude toward life otherwise nothing will be there to survive.