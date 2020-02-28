China Bans Wild Animal Trade
Wildlife trade likely to be the source of coronavirus outbreak
The novel Coronavirus has spread to every continent -- except Antartica:
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/02/25/asia/novel-coronavirus-covid-update-us-soldier-intl-hnk/index.html
Brut India02/28/2020 05:57
The novel Coronavirus has spread to every continent -- except Antartica: https://edition.cnn.com/2020/02/25/asia/novel-coronavirus-covid-update-us-soldier-intl-hnk/index.html
Charlie S.02/27/2020 17:59
The way2go vegan
Jaideep P.02/27/2020 17:16
Go vegetarian or vegan like India! No cases yet!
Sriya C.02/27/2020 09:55
Too late ... And Now they will start eating humans !!!
Ozy Z.02/27/2020 09:47
Bloody idiots realize it now. Dumb asses
Ãbdulla À.02/27/2020 09:03
shameless human beings
Thaneshwari L.02/27/2020 08:54
OMG!
Sujan S.02/27/2020 08:53
Yes let them enjoy the pain now. What you sow you will reap.
Sachin F.02/27/2020 08:52
When Americans sneeze the whole world catches cold ....With changing times it's now with China as the boss
Sahil B.02/27/2020 08:51
Laa diye gye naa okaat par. 😂
Walter J.02/27/2020 08:49
Too late
Hasib Z.02/27/2020 08:49
A bit too late