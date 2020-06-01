Covid-19 Is Bleeding Mumbai Hospitals Dry

In A Chat With Rahul, Rajiv Bajaj Trashes Lockdown
479 comments
Hari G.4 hours
Wow what a great exposure of facilities by govt
Mamta K.5 hours
How come doctor is responsible for everything
Swapnali S.5 hours
Covid ward mein relatives kaise allowed hain. Woh bhi without mask and ppe. Stop this fake propaganda. Aur manpower kam jain patients jyada hain to relatives raja ki tarah baitkar galtiya dhunde aur sjoot kare? Kyun na inki madat kare.
Ningthou M.9 hours
❤️💋
Jestin J.10 hours
Digital India...
Utkarsh U.14 hours
Horrific...
Shivam A.20 hours
Im just gonna say, this is scary af!
Akash K.a day
Now this is scary
K V.a day
The worst is yet to come 😱
Biswajit K.2 days
This is just a beginning, soon we will see this everywhere.
Lorraine S.2 days
Shocking state of affairs
Muhammad I.2 days
Indians claimed that India is most advanced and in progress country but it’s exposed now that India is still a third world country in the world and where the poverty is going up and up. Great India 🇮🇳 😜😂🤣
Mark A.2 days
So scary... And it's risky for those who are near by covid -19 patient... Govt. Of Maharashtra should help them out They are human beings not an animal...
Ela S.2 days
THIS COULD BE YOU!!!!! STAY HOME . DO NOT ALLOW YOUR FAMILY AND STAFF TO GO OUT . FOR ANYTHING BUT NECESSARY TRIPS!! 1: DO NOT GO OUT FOR SOCIAL GATHERINGS 2: SPRAY OR WIPE WITH 70% ALCOHOL ALL GROCERIES BEFORE YOU BRING THEM INTO YOUR HOME. 3: SOAK ALL YOUR FRESH FRUIT AND VEGETABLES IN POTASSIUM PERMANGANATE WATER FOR 20 MINS AND THEN RINSE, OR USE CHLORINE TABLETS IN A BUCKET OF WATER AND AFTER SOAKING FOR 20 MINUTES RINSE WITH CLEAN WATER. OR USE HOT ABOVE 56 degrees *C 4: SHOES CARRY COVID. LEAVE THEM OUTSIDE
Suchitra P.2 days
OMG 😰😰😰
Adítya A.2 days
Aur in doctors ko bhagwan aur superhero bol rhe h 🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️
Sachin G.2 days
We should not blame the Doctors and all other health workers here.... because of increase in Patients being admitted is increasing beyond the actually capacity of the hospitals.. govt hospitals r running out of bed even before covid19 emerged.. there is urgent need of new covid hospitals with huge number of beds..
Afiqah S.2 days
Alhamdulillah malaysia is not like this.. we have a good prime minister and our people also follow the government order to stay at home.. our frontliners also do a very good job.. the total case for positive covid-19 in our country is 8,303 cases but 6,635 cases already dicharge from the hospital..and only 117 death case reported..i’m proud and grateful to be Malaysian..
Ketan M.2 days
The fact is, this isn't a corona unit but a normal ward. And this video was taken when hospitals were converted their wards in Covid isolation wards. So while shifting, patients were shifted to one single ward because of lack of space and kept like this. Patients come to Mumbai from across the country only for the the best medical treatments available here. If we try and give such facilities not just in Mumbai but all other cities, there would be less pressure on this city. Now the situation is totally normal and sufficient space or beds are available for all kind of patients.
Amita S.2 days
Bhot galat baat h...family members apno ki hi bodies lene hospital nhi ja rhe ....itni jada cruel kaise ho sakte h log....with all precautions..aap hospital jaker uski body to lekar aa hi sakte h...ghr mt le jao...par sare rituals ke sath burn to kr skte h....shi time aaya h ye...aajkal kisi k mn me pyar ya emotions to reh hi nhi gye....sab mtlb ke log h....