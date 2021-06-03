back

Covid-19 Third Wave: Key Questions Answered

Is India going to face Covid-19 third wave? Will it impact children? Brut spoke to epidemiologist Chandrakant Lahariya to find out...

03/06/2021 2:57 AM
  • 61.7K
  • 11

6 comments

  • Srinath R.
    9 hours

    Super

  • Dibakar G.
    10 hours

    Moreover Modi vaccines do not work. 2000 Uttrakhand police tested corona positive and 90% of them took both the doses. It explains all. Modi's used these for only political gain and making money

  • Sankupar M.
    16 hours

    So how many wave we should have to step out from covid 19

  • Rajesh S.
    17 hours

    Good morning ☀️❤️🙏 Brut India family members

  • Mohit G.
    20 hours

    No involvement of Epidemiologist in Covid 19 handler makes inefficient decision making.

  • Brut India
    a day

    WHO names strain found in India Delta variant, says no country should be stigmatised... https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/coronavirus-variant-first-found-in-india-will-be-referred-to-as-delta-variant-who-2453304

