Covid-19 Vaccine Myths Debunked

My only apprehension is side effects and will my body be same as before. I am trying to understand how it builds immunity against the corona virus. Does it form some sort of shield in the blood nervous system ?
Guys it should say 04th Jan 2021
Respected Dr. R. Guleriaji
The world is in awe of Modiji's leadership and the way he has been guiding the growth of our country since May 2014. Every aspect life of an Indian is being touched by him and we almost feel as if he is that guiding light we all have been waiting since 70 years. We all feel excited about his sheer presence in our life and confident about elevating our motherland to economic prosperity down the years. His leadership is second to none and very much close to that of Vladimir Putin and Benjamin Netanyahu, both got vaccinated first to ensure the efficacy of the vaccine and gain the confidence of people. I wish Modiji will do the same once again to make people believe in his leadership.
Date is incorrect.. Looks like an intern in a hurry published this video as a deadline pressure. Nevertheless, your videos are good. Please continue to do this good job.. cheers!
But the facts are too scary
I am looking forward to the vaccine and I hope that many people as possible will say yes to the vaccine. Like it or not but rigth now this is the only way we can get rid of the pandemic and have some sort of normal life again. Stay safe everyone 🙏🙏
Viruses will spread and be cured, elections will come and go, nations will rise and fall, but those who trust in the Lord — who fear him, obey him, and wait for his return — shall renew their strength. While others are weighed down with worldly concerns, “they shall mount up with wings like eagles.” When others are exhausted by their fears and troubles, “they shall run and not be weary.” When others give up and walk away, “they shall walk and not faint” (Isaiah 40:31).
Our light will dawn not just after the darkness, but in the darkness (Psalm 112:4), until the darkness itself expires. Joy not only comes with the morning, but sustains us through nights of sorrow — until bad news itself is a faint and harmless memory.
If vaccines are really effective, than why we have to still wear mask & follow social distancing after getting the jab🤔 https://abcnews.go.com/Health/wear-mask-covid-19-vaccine/story?id=74858114
But there is no data about the safety of some of the vaccines that are approved.
Wow great
Vaccines are safe really🤔 https://www.rt.com/news/511524-portuguese-nurse-dies-pfizer-vaccine/
Vaccination is not mandatory really🤔 https://www.rt.com/russia/511509-putin-vaccine-passport-travel/
Don't agree with No.2 and 6, let's see.
This is how India is preparing for a vaccine drive like no other:
15 comments
Sambit B.06/01/2021 12:51
Shubhankar V.06/01/2021 08:17
LN S.06/01/2021 04:36
Achuthan C.06/01/2021 02:56
Mohammed S.05/01/2021 17:58
Faghir B.05/01/2021 17:29
Sayantan M.05/01/2021 15:24
Sudarshan S.05/01/2021 15:24
Sayantan M.05/01/2021 15:24
Ravikanth R.05/01/2021 15:22
Venkataraman S.05/01/2021 15:08
Sudarshan S.05/01/2021 15:02
Sudarshan S.05/01/2021 15:00
Kaustav C.05/01/2021 15:00
Brut India05/01/2021 14:46
This is how India is preparing for a vaccine drive like no other: