Covid + Air Pollution Could Choke New Delhi

You can feel it in the air already and worsening air quality means New Delhi's battle against Covid-19 could soon get much harder.

21/10/2020 1:17 PMupdated: 21/10/2020 1:19 PM
  • 18.5K
  • 16

13 comments

  • Debpriya P.
    6 hours

    Enjoy! 😜

  • Anthony O.
    6 hours

    Yet modi is spending billions on weapons

  • Marwein P.
    6 hours

    It is not because of the farmer...they burn only once a year

  • Amal L.
    8 hours

    keaari vaaada mone

  • அர்ஜுன் ச.
    8 hours

    saavu le

  • Swapnil K.
    8 hours

    What the hell NGT, Central Pollution control Board, Delhi Government and Central Government are doing over there? Are they all not able to gain consensus over a common problem of burning farm waste. They all are taking salaries to make public ill. What a democracy? See Thailand and Vietnam are making disposable plates of this stubble.

  • Soham K.
    9 hours

    Yes in Bombay too air quality getiing bad

  • JOhn H.
    9 hours

    noi cheksalloko

  • Raashed R.
    10 hours

    Learn something from kashmiri farmers The rate of the dried grass is higher thn the rice .

  • Krupa D.
    10 hours

    Sad.

  • Manish J.
    10 hours

    Yes

  • Ali H.
    10 hours

    Just imagine if everyone in India plant one tree per head. 🌲🌲🌲🌴🌴🌲🌲🌲🌲🌲🌴🌴🌴

  • Ali H.
    10 hours

    So plant more and more trees.

