Covid + Air Pollution Could Choke New Delhi
You can feel it in the air already and worsening air quality means New Delhi's battle against Covid-19 could soon get much harder.
21/10/2020 1:17 PMupdated: 21/10/2020 1:19 PM
- 18.5K
- 197
- 16
13 comments
Debpriya P.6 hours
Enjoy! 😜
Anthony O.6 hours
Yet modi is spending billions on weapons
Marwein P.6 hours
It is not because of the farmer...they burn only once a year
Amal L.8 hours
keaari vaaada mone
அர்ஜுன் ச.8 hours
saavu le
Swapnil K.8 hours
What the hell NGT, Central Pollution control Board, Delhi Government and Central Government are doing over there? Are they all not able to gain consensus over a common problem of burning farm waste. They all are taking salaries to make public ill. What a democracy? See Thailand and Vietnam are making disposable plates of this stubble.
Soham K.9 hours
Yes in Bombay too air quality getiing bad
JOhn H.9 hours
noi cheksalloko
Raashed R.10 hours
Learn something from kashmiri farmers The rate of the dried grass is higher thn the rice .
Krupa D.10 hours
Sad.
Manish J.10 hours
Yes
Ali H.10 hours
Just imagine if everyone in India plant one tree per head. 🌲🌲🌲🌴🌴🌲🌲🌲🌲🌲🌴🌴🌴
Ali H.10 hours
So plant more and more trees.