Covid Doesn’t Discriminate: Private Docs Seek Safeguards
“There is nothing called private Covid or public Covid.” The chief of the Indian Medical Association wrote to PM Modi seeking the same safeguards for private doctors that government doctors receive in India. He explained the logic to Brut.
08/28/2020 2:26 PM
Ravi P.2 days
Yes, they should be treated equally and the private hospitals should charge govt. Hospital fees only. It should be a two way agreement.
Bala B.3 days
Very sad.
Supriya L.3 days
Totally agree US private practitioners and health professionals have no support or health cover
Sudip N.3 days
Health providers are just "use and throw" for Govt.
Swapnita H.4 days
No care provided for us and our family
Suhas P.4 days
Then charge the reasonable medical bill to Corona patients
Dev K.5 days
🙏🙏 sir
Kollabathulla W.5 days
How can a private doctor who knows should not treat them or if he treats them for money are considered as soldiers on boarder our soldiers don’t expect money when they stand in front of our enemy, government Doctors should be given all respect and honor for there service we salute them .
P.s. H.5 days
This is a legitimate request from the doctors.Now that in many places community spread is happening, the general practitioners or the family doctors are running the risk of contracting the disease because they are the first contact doctors.They are totally in the unorganised sector and hence are denied of most of the benefits like insurance which the normal hospital doctors enjoy.Hence it is important to sort out this anomaly by the government
Sellarajpandiyan S.5 days
Yes, private doctors should be treated equally...
M D.5 days
Died are bjp or other party any stamp on the ass off doctor, bjp some time claims its karya kartha
Somasekarhs5 days
Govt is already doing...what are u talking about
Wit o.5 days
Thanks to Modi govt for giving Doctors some relief by strictening the laws for attacking a doctor on duty. ❤️