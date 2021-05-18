back
Covid Vaccines: 5 More Things To Know
Are vaccines effective against the new strains? What role do they play in achieving herd immunity? Brut spoke to Dr Rajesh Parikh, author of The Vaccine Book, for answers...
18/05/2021 5:27 AM
14 comments
Manoj C.3 days
Utsav M.3 days
Himanshu P.3 days
Biggest problem of developing countries is population.
M D.3 days
Our godi gives advise ,due to shortage
Thrombo T.3 days
What is the use of getting vaccination if u cannot ensure that it will prevent getting infection and what it will cause in the future as they developed vaccine within one year. With such hurry completed all the third phase within one year, then how u can assure that it will cause no harm in future. 🙄
Rajesh S.3 days
Ashika J.3 days
What to say if someone in my family died after taking first dose of Covishield This information stands false
Dibakar G.3 days
Who know's today India's situation is horrible because of this vaccination. Before these we had normal situation. Did you notice it?
Shri3 days
Why you need to lie by faking about immunity and time gap, just tell that vaccine supply is not sufficient.
Sriram R.3 days
Many people giving different opinions and spoiling the people mind. Any ways no guarantee of second vaccine
Sujata C.3 days
How much has the central govt paid him for this video?
Ratri B.3 days
18 years not know ,when they will start their vaccination!!!Very sad!!
He M.3 days
sorry to say sir ... inspite of taking vaccine 2 doses many got covid n some ppl even died inspite of 1 st shot ...
Brut India4 days
1 in every 4 people received one dose of vaccine in rich countries while only 1 in 500 received in developing nations. Why this vaccine inequity? Watch to know more: https://fb.watch/5y9pRH7eyQ/