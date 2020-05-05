back
Dad & Daughter Set Lockdown Goals
This dad is spending the lockdown helping his 5-year-old daughter get super fit. 🏋️♀️
05/05/2020 4:57 AMupdated: 05/05/2020 7:27 AM
- 79.3k
- 1.6k
- 50
And even more
- 2:08
¿Qué debes tener en cuenta en cuarentena?
- 2:28
¿Triunfarán los pañuelos verdes en Ecuador?
- 2:04
Las chicas que asisten abortos en Sinaloa
- 3:53
Defendiendo a las niñas víctimas de violencia sexual en Veracruz
- 1:50
Marieke Vervoort habló sobre la eutanasia antes de morir
- 1:35
Esta es la ameba "come cerebros" y contraerla es letal 😱🦠
33 comments
Nataraj B.a day
All efforts will be of waste ! Unless she is from influential family or of upper caste !!!
Lalitha R.2 days
Super Girl!
Tara J.2 days
ka age ni Preet😮
Radhika S.2 days
sir you've got to engage ur son in similar type of things.😬
Poonam P.3 days
Excellent India needs such parent who encourage girls to be physically fit ..
Pradeep R.3 days
Another name for survival of the fittest...../... nature's natural selection..../..natural culling of the unfit..../..etc....
Vijay A.3 days
Vazhthukal Bro.. Vazhlga valamudan .
Rica G.3 days
Wow it is very good
Abhinay R.3 days
mama is he the guy from our pondi scuba dive??🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔
Swatika P.3 days
U go girl 💪
Stella S.3 days
Keep going
Garvita G.3 days
shame on all of us
Imran S.3 days
Lack of safety. Dangerous
Karpagam S.3 days
super baby 👧
Hãrsh A.4 days
Great
Ganesh J.4 days
I am exhausted just watching this. How the hell people do it, kudos.
Karamjeet K.4 days
Well done for both
Don B.4 days
A good lesson for the fathers, to spend some time with their children, and do what they like to do with them.
Arivarasi P.4 days
SUPERB bro 👏👏👏
Maria M.4 days
விளையும் பயிர் முளையிலேயே தெரியும். கடவுள் ஆசீர்வதிப்பாராக.