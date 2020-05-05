back

Dad & Daughter Set Lockdown Goals

This dad is spending the lockdown helping his 5-year-old daughter get super fit. 🏋️‍♀️

05/05/2020 4:57 AMupdated: 05/05/2020 7:27 AM
  • 79.3k
  • 50

33 comments

  • Nataraj B.
    a day

    All efforts will be of waste ! Unless she is from influential family or of upper caste !!!

  • Lalitha R.
    2 days

    Super Girl!

  • Tara J.
    2 days

    ka age ni Preet😮

  • Radhika S.
    2 days

    sir you've got to engage ur son in similar type of things.😬

  • Poonam P.
    3 days

    Excellent India needs such parent who encourage girls to be physically fit ..

  • Pradeep R.
    3 days

    Another name for survival of the fittest...../... nature's natural selection..../..natural culling of the unfit..../..etc....

  • Vijay A.
    3 days

    Vazhthukal Bro.. Vazhlga valamudan .

  • Rica G.
    3 days

    Wow it is very good

  • Abhinay R.
    3 days

    mama is he the guy from our pondi scuba dive??🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔

  • Swatika P.
    3 days

    U go girl 💪

  • Stella S.
    3 days

    Keep going

  • Garvita G.
    3 days

    shame on all of us

  • Imran S.
    3 days

    Lack of safety. Dangerous

  • Karpagam S.
    3 days

    super baby 👧

  • Hãrsh A.
    4 days

    Great

  • Ganesh J.
    4 days

    I am exhausted just watching this. How the hell people do it, kudos.

  • Karamjeet K.
    4 days

    Well done for both

  • Don B.
    4 days

    A good lesson for the fathers, to spend some time with their children, and do what they like to do with them.

  • Arivarasi P.
    4 days

    SUPERB bro 👏👏👏

  • Maria M.
    4 days

    விளையும் பயிர் முளையிலேயே தெரியும். கடவுள் ஆசீர்வதிப்பாராக.