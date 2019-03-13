back

Death By Antibiotics

An antibiotic-resistant gene originally discovered in Delhi has been found 13,000 km away in the Arctic. Here's the overuse of antibiotics is causing superbugs. 💉

02/03/2019 5:01 AMupdated: 08/28/2020 10:29 AM
  • 26.2k
  • 27

8 comments

  • Chaitanya D.
    03/13/2019 10:14

    Kaustubh Ramesh Deshpande

  • Anwesha R.
    02/06/2019 10:00

    dekho... Bekar oshudh khaye no labh... 😋

  • Sameer S.
    02/04/2019 03:29

    In India, people are so ignorant about antibiotics that many people who get sore throat from cold, think they have a "throat infection" and take antibiotics. The cold eventually goes away in a week and they think the antibiotic worked. And some when prescribed, don’t follow the entire course. That causes resistant varieties of infection too. Either way, the authorities and the medical industry stood for a long time with their hands behind their back and let this abuse continue. Well, abuse or not, it is more sales, more profit.

  • Ramanan R.
    02/03/2019 11:21

    Vivek Mehta

  • Riya C.
    02/03/2019 08:26

  • Panthil S.
    02/03/2019 07:32

    watch this

  • Nishant K.
    02/03/2019 07:20

    Responsible prescribing of drugs by practitioners and initiatives by pharma companies should help reduce dependency on anti-biotics and other live medicines.

  • Uddeshya P.
    02/03/2019 06:13

    shameful.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

