Deepika Padukone's Bout With Depression
"I couldn't do it anymore..." And yet she did. In 2017, Deepika Padukone spoke about her struggle with mental health at the World Economic Forum.
07/03/2021 2:57 PM
93 comments
Nima R.10 hours
Haha..achi acting karti hai...drugee bollywood k log..
Ramani R.19 hours
She should be more comprehensive and professional when she is specifically invited to talk about her mental illness... She talks like an unprepared child.. On such a serious issue... She needs to develop the flair for public speaking... Like PC speak on the Dias ..she just nails it....
Imran U.20 hours
Just think million of parents spent all life savings for education & career but now we dont have jobs even a labours earns double than a private companies employee.. government have no time for all than Racist facist
Mohammed K.a day
How to get rid of depression isn't so easy? Plenty of reasons are behind. Life is more ordeal than epic.
Bijay K.2 days
don't bother with the depressed lady of the current era.
Anwar A.2 days
okay drug causes depression too
Swapna R.2 days
Why does she not be honest n say she did consume drugs during her depression phase and pretend to be so clean. That's why she is a great actor knows when n how to give it her best shot
Ranjini R.2 days
What depression? Knowing her involvement in drugs she must have been in rehab
Daraius A.2 days
Why you took drugs then before advise to others
Harsh A.2 days
Drugs gang interview...very nice to see...
Ashish H.2 days
Seems all depressed ppl come together to found solutions.... Drugs chodo..greed chodo kafi hay tress less life ke liye
Owais I.2 days
give it the respect that it needs 🤣
Misbah S.2 days
All of this bcz u people are far of from Allah and Quran
Mofojul H.2 days
When the heart is deprived if remembrances of God Allah. Theses will be prevalent
Rahul T.2 days
It will happen soon because no one( like you) is talking about creating job opportunities by indian govt. Which led to total unemployment in country.
Rahul M.2 days
Ok now mala hey kya to philosophy
Bianca M.2 days
Koushik M.2 days
Yes to cure depression she took 6 crores and stood with drug addicts and bigots in jnu , what a fighter 🙏🙏🙏
Tarana M.2 days
That is what drugs do to u give u the highs and then u r in the lowest lows and u feel like u need to do it again to feel high, that's addiction.. She used her depression story which was actually caused due to drug abuse, into a great marketing gimmick.. simply genius..
Hansa J.2 days
This is all PR strategy for her upcoming movies. So don't fall into this traps.. yes mental health is important but idolize such people who shows you the true meaning of it. Not this strategic planning of getting into depression as her ex boyfriend dumped her and wondered what about you dumping 8 boyfriend before that.