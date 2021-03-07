back

Deepika Padukone's Bout With Depression

"I couldn't do it anymore..." And yet she did. In 2017, Deepika Padukone spoke about her struggle with mental health at the World Economic Forum.

07/03/2021 2:57 PM
  • 153K
  • 99

93 comments

  • Nima R.
    10 hours

    Haha..achi acting karti hai...drugee bollywood k log..

  • Ramani R.
    19 hours

    She should be more comprehensive and professional when she is specifically invited to talk about her mental illness... She talks like an unprepared child.. On such a serious issue... She needs to develop the flair for public speaking... Like PC speak on the Dias ..she just nails it....

  • Imran U.
    20 hours

    Just think million of parents spent all life savings for education & career but now we dont have jobs even a labours earns double than a private companies employee.. government have no time for all than Racist facist

  • Mohammed K.
    a day

    How to get rid of depression isn't so easy? Plenty of reasons are behind. Life is more ordeal than epic.

  • Bijay K.
    2 days

    don't bother with the depressed lady of the current era.

  • Anwar A.
    2 days

    okay drug causes depression too

  • Swapna R.
    2 days

    Why does she not be honest n say she did consume drugs during her depression phase and pretend to be so clean. That's why she is a great actor knows when n how to give it her best shot

  • Ranjini R.
    2 days

    What depression? Knowing her involvement in drugs she must have been in rehab

  • Daraius A.
    2 days

    Why you took drugs then before advise to others

  • Harsh A.
    2 days

    Drugs gang interview...very nice to see...

  • Ashish H.
    2 days

    Seems all depressed ppl come together to found solutions.... Drugs chodo..greed chodo kafi hay tress less life ke liye

  • Owais I.
    2 days

    give it the respect that it needs 🤣

  • Misbah S.
    2 days

    All of this bcz u people are far of from Allah and Quran

  • Mofojul H.
    2 days

    When the heart is deprived if remembrances of God Allah. Theses will be prevalent

  • Rahul T.
    2 days

    It will happen soon because no one( like you) is talking about creating job opportunities by indian govt. Which led to total unemployment in country.

  • Rahul M.
    2 days

    Ok now mala hey kya to philosophy

  • Bianca M.
    2 days

    Am Bianca from columbus ohio and am also a binary trading expert,i go about enlightening people on how to make it big in binary trading for there is no risk involved, with a minimum startup investment one can get a fixed profit on daily basis. BITCOIN USERS 👤 ONLY

  • Koushik M.
    2 days

    Yes to cure depression she took 6 crores and stood with drug addicts and bigots in jnu , what a fighter 🙏🙏🙏

  • Tarana M.
    2 days

    That is what drugs do to u give u the highs and then u r in the lowest lows and u feel like u need to do it again to feel high, that's addiction.. She used her depression story which was actually caused due to drug abuse, into a great marketing gimmick.. simply genius..

  • Hansa J.
    2 days

    This is all PR strategy for her upcoming movies. So don't fall into this traps.. yes mental health is important but idolize such people who shows you the true meaning of it. Not this strategic planning of getting into depression as her ex boyfriend dumped her and wondered what about you dumping 8 boyfriend before that.

