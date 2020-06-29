back
Delhi Got a New 10,000 Bed Hospital Overnight
Until a few months ago, Delhi’s Radha Soami Satsang Beas would host mammoth spiritual discourse sessions. No more. The satsang venue is now a 10,000-bed hospital. Here’s what it looks like. 😯😯
06/29/2020 2:57 PM
- 52.0k
- 895
- 26
19 comments
Swati C.07/01/2020 12:18
see this
Malathi K.07/01/2020 10:18
Fantastic
Renita R.06/30/2020 14:43
हितेश स.06/30/2020 06:55
Vijay Aswal mota bhai led toh bhej reha hai bihar mein
हितेश स.06/30/2020 06:54
Vijay Aswal dekh le bhai aap ki takat
Saurabh B.06/30/2020 05:20
Great job !!!
Tupa B.06/30/2020 01:20
Great job
Pampa R.06/29/2020 19:54
It is a beautiful and confortable hospital. Wish many others come out with such centres
Sundhara R.06/29/2020 18:21
Impressed btw
Anjali P.06/29/2020 18:15
Radhasoami 🙏
Ranjeet S.06/29/2020 17:47
State does not took over Central Govt took over... This idea comes after central govt starting looking into covid cases in Delhi after Kejriwal has not be able to contain it and only busy with Press Conferences stating same thing and doing nothing
Kamal C.06/29/2020 17:37
Good news for delhi
Tom S.06/29/2020 17:25
Yawar Y.06/29/2020 17:19
Great news! Every one is pitching in. This is true humanity at work.
Chandan V.06/29/2020 17:08
🙏
Praneeth C.06/29/2020 17:00
This is way better than the hospital built in China. No extra money would be used, and it is more comfortable than being in a closed area.
Pradeep R.06/29/2020 16:41
Jay ho swani ji.. Radhey Radhey❤
Raj R.06/29/2020 16:33
Finally something good done by this trust! 😬
Vishwas G.06/29/2020 16:05
Great, hat's off to all of you