Differently-Abled Workers Stitch Crucial PPE Kits

Police Quell Migrant Workers' Protest In Surat
Stranded Daily Wage Workers Desperate To Go Home
India’s Final Farewell To Typewriters
Manipur Aid Distribution Wins Praise
Haryana Police’s Surprise For Senior Citizen
Man Denied Medicines In Noida
🙏🏻💐🙏👍🇮🇳
Great
Work is Great
Won't you post the recent incident of 3 sadhus killed in mob lynching...based on rumors....
That's inspiring. Keep up the good work. God bless you and your family.
Proud of them
Even nuns are stitching masks in convents.
Love and respect
They are also heroes and everyone who is helping the needy in this crisis.
Salute
But are they really made through well processed way? Because one should pass certain tests before comes to market.
God bless them
Great job by Naryann Seva sansthan.Udaipur..
Thank you guys❤️
Grt job
Awesome .Appreciated.Congratulation.
Gr8
May God bless you.🙏
Very very good good brother
Great job
👍👍👍
70 comments
Bahuleyan K.04/25/2020 11:27
🙏🏻💐🙏👍🇮🇳
Padmaja G.04/24/2020 11:33
Great
Hari P.04/20/2020 05:51
Work is Great
Pratik L.04/20/2020 04:42
Won't you post the recent incident of 3 sadhus killed in mob lynching...based on rumors....
Jennifer D.04/20/2020 04:39
That's inspiring. Keep up the good work. God bless you and your family.
Pooja K.04/20/2020 03:31
Proud of them
Kenny P.04/20/2020 02:23
Even nuns are stitching masks in convents.
Suny K.04/19/2020 20:30
Love and respect
Gorav K.04/19/2020 19:51
They are also heroes and everyone who is helping the needy in this crisis. Salute
Shruthi Y.04/19/2020 17:35
But are they really made through well processed way? Because one should pass certain tests before comes to market.
Archana A.04/19/2020 16:44
God bless them
Aniil A.04/19/2020 16:11
Great job by Naryann Seva sansthan.Udaipur..
Vimala V.04/19/2020 15:53
Thank you guys❤️
Sweety P.04/19/2020 15:41
Grt job
VM V.04/19/2020 15:29
Awesome .Appreciated.Congratulation.
Vaidy K.04/19/2020 14:50
Gr8
Pratima B.04/19/2020 14:40
May God bless you.🙏
Syed A.04/19/2020 14:20
Very very good good brother
Richa G.04/19/2020 13:15
Great job
Georges F.04/19/2020 13:07
👍👍👍