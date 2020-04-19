back

Differently-Abled Workers Stitch Crucial PPE Kits

Here's how differently-abled workers stitched much-needed PPE kits for health workers. 👏

04/19/2020 6:57 AM
  • 76.0k
  • 80

Changing India

70 comments

  • Bahuleyan K.
    04/25/2020 11:27

    🙏🏻💐🙏👍🇮🇳

  • Padmaja G.
    04/24/2020 11:33

    Great

  • Hari P.
    04/20/2020 05:51

    Work is Great

  • Pratik L.
    04/20/2020 04:42

    Won't you post the recent incident of 3 sadhus killed in mob lynching...based on rumors....

  • Jennifer D.
    04/20/2020 04:39

    That's inspiring. Keep up the good work. God bless you and your family.

  • Pooja K.
    04/20/2020 03:31

    Proud of them

  • Kenny P.
    04/20/2020 02:23

    Even nuns are stitching masks in convents.

  • Suny K.
    04/19/2020 20:30

    Love and respect

  • Gorav K.
    04/19/2020 19:51

    They are also heroes and everyone who is helping the needy in this crisis. Salute

  • Shruthi Y.
    04/19/2020 17:35

    But are they really made through well processed way? Because one should pass certain tests before comes to market.

  • Archana A.
    04/19/2020 16:44

    God bless them

  • Aniil A.
    04/19/2020 16:11

    Great job by Naryann Seva sansthan.Udaipur..

  • Vimala V.
    04/19/2020 15:53

    Thank you guys❤️

  • Sweety P.
    04/19/2020 15:41

    Grt job

  • VM V.
    04/19/2020 15:29

    Awesome .Appreciated.Congratulation.

  • Vaidy K.
    04/19/2020 14:50

    Gr8

  • Pratima B.
    04/19/2020 14:40

    May God bless you.🙏

  • Syed A.
    04/19/2020 14:20

    Very very good good brother

  • Richa G.
    04/19/2020 13:15

    Great job

  • Georges F.
    04/19/2020 13:07

    👍👍👍