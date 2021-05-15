back

Do You Live Alone? Keep These Things In Mind

This doctor shared some crucial tips and tricks for living alone in a pandemic.

15/05/2021 6:57 AM
  • 53.1K
  • 20

17 comments

  • Meena T.
    2 days

    Well said

  • Ellora B.
    4 days

    Extremely well made and useful video ❤️

  • Vijay K.
    5 days

  • Anurag V.
    5 days

    Any tricks will not work if you haven't money that's it.

  • Secret H.
    5 days

  • Ruchi K.
    6 days

    Shibal lovely notes and so relevant

  • Sameera A.
    6 days

    How nicely made video and some very practical tips. Thanks

  • Rajesh S.
    6 days

    Good afternoon India family 💗❤️🙏

  • Hervé F.
    6 days

    Interesting what she says. That is useful for people.

  • Ms E.
    6 days

  • Varun G.
    6 days

    Thank you sharing common people over here on rather than celebrity. Cheers.. I m alone too, with my mother who is very sick since last one month. I m alone taking care. But in this critical times. I not want any help from neighbors.

  • Anupama S.
    6 days

    Very useful

  • Dimple E.
    6 days

    This is very useful. I was lucky I was able to share important info with a friend. He knew whom to contact if my illness turned serious.

  • Anita R.
    6 days

    Its so true.

  • Vijaya B.
    6 days

    nonsense ....can make out it is scripted....in real it is different, Friends do call each other.

  • Thavasumuthu R.
    6 days

    Very useful for me

  • Brut India
    7 days

    Senior loneliness is a real problem arising from Covid-19: https://lifestyle.livemint.com/relationships/it-s-complicated/as-covid-19-rages-on-the-elderly-in-india-battle-loneliness-111618727129742.html

