Do You Need A CT Scan If You Have Covid Symptoms?

“The requirement of a chest CT is purely clinical-based.” Dr. Nandini Passi explains when a person needs to get a CT related to Covid.

29/04/2021 2:57 PM
  • 12.6K
  • 2

2 comments

  • Piyush K.
    an hour

    Very true

  • Brut India
    5 hours

    Unfortunately, CT scan machines can also spread Covid if protocols are not followed: https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/ct-scan-machines-can-be-spreaders-if-protocols-not-followed/article34434612.ece

