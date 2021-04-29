back
Do You Need A CT Scan If You Have Covid Symptoms?
“The requirement of a chest CT is purely clinical-based.” Dr. Nandini Passi explains when a person needs to get a CT related to Covid.
29/04/2021 2:57 PM
2 comments
Piyush K.an hour
Very true
Brut India5 hours
Unfortunately, CT scan machines can also spread Covid if protocols are not followed: https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/ct-scan-machines-can-be-spreaders-if-protocols-not-followed/article34434612.ece