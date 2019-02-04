back
Do You Need a Health Vacation?
Indians are so stressed, they're taking health vacations. 😫💅
02/04/2019 4:01 AM
51 comments
Chandra M.02/13/2019 20:58
come to Mysore, free yoga and therapies to heal, no money free, try . It cure and work,govt hospital yoga and natural therapy Mysore
Md T.02/13/2019 10:50
Good
ذیشان ا.02/12/2019 13:29
Note bandi Ki stress :P
Kaajal L.02/12/2019 12:54
Satish Lohia
Sourabh K.02/12/2019 05:49
Hiii
Shalmali P.02/11/2019 18:38
Abhishek
Subhasish S.02/10/2019 14:48
When people have too many complications and toxicity within themselves they need such vacations. Start loving each other, start caring and considering that the person next to u is also an human being and can feel hurt, irritated as well. So be humane and treat others humanely. All will be fine.
Raj K.02/09/2019 18:52
Misery Tell them stop running after money, leave unnecessary ambitions of luxury All will be well
Salman S.02/09/2019 07:12
And most of them are supporting communal party pade likhe gobarchap log
Bhavesh N.02/08/2019 12:31
- Check this out. This is interesting.
Serginho A.02/07/2019 14:03
lol
Payal K.02/07/2019 13:52
go here
Kaashu R.02/07/2019 13:10
Wow.. I need this.. For health
Shibam B.02/07/2019 07:37
Join a gym instead and ditch the vegetarian diet for good they would be fine
Suman S.02/06/2019 19:56
We dont need doctors expensive treatments or therapies to heal our mind and body,whats needed is proper diet and exercise more importantly be positive and dont absorb/consume negative energies like pain,hatred,depression,jealousy that too leads to a disease,thats y always think positive and be happy. Everything is present in the food we eat like pulses,fruits,vegetables etc. Just follow three things Right diet Right thinking Right exercise Thats it, To be fit and fine,mentally as well as physically :)
Divyesh H.02/06/2019 19:12
we need 365 days vacation 😴total stress free life
Sar C.02/06/2019 02:50
Even literate people behaves illiterate in this country very unfortunate
Suraj I.02/06/2019 02:21
To reduce reliance on pills for chronic ailments because the body can heal itself is more of a self defeating statement than a claim backed with evidence. Say for eg , a person with HIV achieved undetectable viral load through adherence to anti retrovirals goes to this yoga centre , quits his life saving pills -his viral load will shoot up to levels that no yoga or alternative healing centre or arararara healing can stop😑😒😒😒
Josiah J.02/06/2019 02:15
And these people have found a good way to make 💰
Bhavik D.02/05/2019 17:01
you need this urgently