Doctor Calmly Explains COVID-19 To His Waiting Room
Listen to a calm expert's voice on the coronavirus. This is Dr. Anshul Varshney describing which symptoms to watch out for specifically. 🌡
03/16/2020 4:46 PMupdated: 03/16/2020 4:48 PM
78 comments
Heena D.13 minutes
Really nice of him.telling us clearly true fact
Parvez A.36 minutes
Good information
Pragya K.an hour
I was talking about this video.
Brut Indiaan hour
Doctors around the globe encourage frequent washing of hands. Here's how to wash your hands right:
Fawaduddin S.2 hours
I salute you, gentleman. Stay blessed.
Alt S.2 hours
Thanks sir love from Pakistan 😍🇵🇰🇵🇰
Ahmad A.2 hours
He just got the whole room to cough?! Why!
Sonakshi K.2 hours
Awesome doctor
Avishek K.3 hours
Wonderfully explained by the Doctor. I wish to know his name....!!!! Can any body help. Today in our society we need these type of peoples... Thank you sir...
Imran A.3 hours
great.
Pallavi S.3 hours
Very useful information
Ruben P.3 hours
Great doctor...
Parul J.3 hours
Thankyou so much sir..u r doing great job...
Chandan S.4 hours
Really good.
Abhyuday K.4 hours
ladies look this up
Varun G.4 hours
An good doctor
DrAniket D.4 hours
Adv Sayali Dalvi
Ruhi A.4 hours
I thought he is jagjit singh in youth
Nanthini S.4 hours
Thanks doctor but Iam diabeyic
Dilip P.5 hours
Informative