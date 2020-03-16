back

Doctor Calmly Explains COVID-19 To His Waiting Room

Listen to a calm expert's voice on the coronavirus. This is Dr. Anshul Varshney describing which symptoms to watch out for specifically. 🌡

03/16/2020 4:46 PMupdated: 03/16/2020 4:48 PM
  • 198.2k
  • 227

And even more

  1. 3:00

    Doctor Calmly Explains COVID-19 To His Waiting Room

  2. 1:53

    The Gaumutra Drinking Party

  3. 1:00

    Fake Hand Sanitisers Seized In Gurugram

  4. 1:50

    Man's Best Friend - Animals

  5. 3:14

    What Are Super-spreaders?

  6. 1:59

    Indians Stranded in Virus-Infected Countries

78 comments

  • Heena D.
    13 minutes

    Really nice of him.telling us clearly true fact

  • Parvez A.
    36 minutes

    Good information

  • Pragya K.
    an hour

    I was talking about this video.

  • Brut India
    an hour

    Doctors around the globe encourage frequent washing of hands. Here's how to wash your hands right:

  • Fawaduddin S.
    2 hours

    I salute you, gentleman. Stay blessed.

  • Alt S.
    2 hours

    Thanks sir love from Pakistan 😍🇵🇰🇵🇰

  • Ahmad A.
    2 hours

    He just got the whole room to cough?! Why!

  • Sonakshi K.
    2 hours

    Awesome doctor

  • Avishek K.
    3 hours

    Wonderfully explained by the Doctor. I wish to know his name....!!!! Can any body help. Today in our society we need these type of peoples... Thank you sir...

  • Imran A.
    3 hours

    great.

  • Pallavi S.
    3 hours

    Very useful information

  • Ruben P.
    3 hours

    Great doctor...

  • Parul J.
    3 hours

    Thankyou so much sir..u r doing great job...

  • Chandan S.
    4 hours

    Really good.

  • Abhyuday K.
    4 hours

    ladies look this up

  • Varun G.
    4 hours

    An good doctor

  • DrAniket D.
    4 hours

    Adv Sayali Dalvi

  • Ruhi A.
    4 hours

    I thought he is jagjit singh in youth

  • Nanthini S.
    4 hours

    Thanks doctor but Iam diabeyic

  • Dilip P.
    5 hours

    Informative