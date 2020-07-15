back

Doctor Drives Dead Body To Crematorium

The driver backed out, the hospital staff were clueless. This doctor got on a tractor and delivered the body to the crematorium himself.

07/15/2020 10:33 AMupdated: 07/15/2020 10:36 AM
49 comments

  • Ambi N.
    4 days

    Keep going doctor good job

  • Launter B.
    5 days

    keep helping the public sir, hats of to you.., we will also do so

  • Majeed B.
    5 days

    good work of people like Majeed Bilal should be brought to the notice of the public so the others will follow

  • Archana U.
    5 days

    Respect! 🙏🙏

  • Radha C.
    5 days

    God bless you 🙏 pray for everyone's safety and well-being 🙏

  • Amaranath S.
    5 days

    Hope he doesn't get suspended for doing good and speaking of the situation that happened in the hospital to the media.

  • Raveendran P.
    6 days

    It is also a failure of district administration and what the collector and other revenue officers are doing as it is their bounden duty to help doctor and other health workers to bury the dead.

  • Poonam B.
    6 days

    Salute to you 🙏

  • Cater Z.
    6 days

    NAM MÔ A DI ĐÀ PHẬT

  • Kanukaiah P.
    6 days

    U r a greate motivator for the society salute u sir

  • Pempa B.
    6 days

    Salute to the Doctor.

  • വിഹാൻ സ.
    6 days

    Hatz off doctor 😊😍

  • Yawar Y.
    6 days

    My salute to this Doctor.

  • Rosy G.
    6 days

    The most apt act of compassion..

  • Ray H.
    6 days

    We salute the Health Hero. That's great of him

  • Ashok J.
    6 days

    🙏

  • Shobana N.
    6 days

    🙂🙏💐

  • Priyanka V.
    6 days

    Someone's last right is more imp than his birth celebration 🙏

  • Rafath S.
    6 days

    He has stepped in to prevent an problematic situation and set an example for others..Hats off Doctor

  • Daisy A.
    6 days

    Great man