Doctor Fighting Covid-19 Shares Daily Schedule

Pagadala P.6 days
🙏🙏🙏🙏
Natasha K.6 days
lemas
Riddhi G.6 days
You are the hero
Nalini S.6 days
There should be some alternative for PPE kit i mean if you're not able to breathe then how are you gonna save yourself from breathing issues in future...if doctors will die from short of breathing nd suffer major skin issues from being in that plastic suits for hours which can also cause cancer...if anything happens to them? Who the hell will be there to save us? I just hope there should be more experiments for such kits so that such issues should not be faced by our doctors in there future or present lifes.
Chitsimran B.6 days
May God bless you dear and all our frontline warriors.
Siliangbou M.6 days
Thank you and all the doctors,nurses and frontline workers for your valuable service ..may God bless you all
Velu V.7 days
God bless you take care of yourself
Oramajama D.7 days
She is sucking in breath after each word even without the full suit on
Jeanne M.7 days
Thank you all you do. Bless you. 🙏🏼
Murtaza B.7 days
Hats off of all doctors who given their best in the difficult time
Lahori A.7 days
Thank u
Jennifer L.08/03/2020 12:38
God Bless You Doc....
Sailaja J.08/03/2020 12:07
Hats off to you young lady 🙏👏👏
Rajesh P.08/03/2020 04:34
Hats off Respected Maam. Had it not been for the sacrifice of Personalities like You, no one would have felt safe. I love and respect you from the deepest core of my heart and also bless you to be blessed by the Supreme Almighty with all support so you keep on doing this Herculean task and keep on inspiring millions to act courageously to save human lives.
Imtiyaz A.08/02/2020 18:24
Salute To The Docters, nurses, paramedic staff's..💞
Khadija P.08/02/2020 18:22
Wow, u guys are taking so much trouble and the normal public has an issue to even wear a mask. Pune is the epic centre today, because of the lackadaisical attitude of the it's citizen's
Abdul K.08/02/2020 16:33
Very much respect to the Dr. May Allah bless you with best of health and circumstances and protect you always.
Mahendra P.08/02/2020 15:18
I hope whoever developed this virus rots in hell !!!!!! Stories like this are so sad. The effect this pandemic has had in the medical community and general population is unforgivable and definitely unforgettable. Salutes and regards to these frontline covid warriors everywhere.
Srinivas R.08/02/2020 10:26
Great service for mankind and appreciate the determination and will to serve during this crisis. God bless you
Dikshant B.08/02/2020 10:15
Any word of thanks is smaller for you guys lots of respect