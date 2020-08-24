back

Doctor Mummifies Himself In PPE Kit

He wears a PPE suit and seals it with multiple tapes. The life of a doctor in a Covid-19 ward...

08/24/2020 1:27 PM
48 comments

  • Tejas H.
    3 days

    Cant some one design a suit with air pumping mechanism like which is used for astronauts. Or something like that

  • Talwar N.
    4 days

    Thankyou and salute for your services.

  • Gaurav S.
    6 days

    Salute sir for your kind services

  • Praveen Y.
    6 days

    Bhai doctor nhi bun na tha phir

  • Salamat M.
    7 days

    Very wrong to typing youy whole mouth how to breath doctor sahab ji .

  • Helen R.
    7 days

    Prayers for you to stay healthy while trying to help others thank u

  • Sushmethaa R.
    08/26/2020 13:12

    Respect😥

  • Ruksana P.
    08/26/2020 02:25

    Respect

  • Himangshu M.
    08/25/2020 17:17

    Salute sir

  • Shazia K.
    08/25/2020 14:42

    Thank you

  • Sobha R.
    08/25/2020 13:50

    🙏🙏

  • Abhijit S.
    08/25/2020 12:26

    immensely hard work. Even after watching, I can't imagine myself in such conditions. Heartiest gratitude to these guys.

  • Ajay S.
    08/25/2020 12:18

    Respect.

  • Victoria A.
    08/25/2020 12:17

    To hot wear this kinds of sop

  • Swagatokti R.
    08/25/2020 09:30

    People are feeling irrited by just using mask and glasses ,look guys this is the real struggle

  • Yasmeen A.
    08/25/2020 09:16

    Salute to all front warriors , may Allah bless them

  • Vijayendra R.
    08/25/2020 08:08

    Hats off to the real hero’s

  • Anuradha A.
    08/25/2020 03:33

    Terrible in all respects...praying safety for all...thanking the warriors always..our caring DOCTORS🎉🎉🌹🌹

  • Venkatesh N.
    08/25/2020 03:22

    I wish these people can get IRON man like armor to fight against COVID . Hatsoff to all doctors and their dedication!

  • Karen N.
    08/25/2020 02:09

    Well if the so called deadly virus doesn't get you, then the suffocating ppe surely will....

