Dr. Naresh Trehan On Coronavirus Lockdown

Sunil S.an hour
Plz don't talk like foolish understand the seriousness. Till date their is no vaccine for COVID 19. Even the developed countries who has advance medical facility failed to control it. Stop the blame game. There is something called "social responsibility". Understand the term. Don't give your views and suggestions. Concentrate on the things which can be used as precautions. Social distancing & self quarantine are the only 2 ways with which we can save from this pandemic. So enough of suggestions and it's time to act on the suggestion.
Junior R.an hour
Very true wake up india
Honey S.an hour
Also india is hiding the death rates.
Harshit M.2 hours
.... bhai ye video👌�rhean
Abhijeet G.2 hours
You are absolutely right sir
Ankur S.2 hours
Show the entire interview pls.... dont cut clips
Rajya B.2 hours
I support Narendra Modi's
Susrita R.2 hours
Sir First take care of the employees working in your hospital
Satish K.2 hours
(y)
Yamini B.2 hours
U can talk about peoples discipline later. Can u just explain how doctrs treating them or the housies n nurses whose treating them are quarantined in india. Even thy r not provided with proper protectve gear nor a accomodation. How can then these deadly virus be controlled without proper system. Blaming people is an easy thing to do in india
Natalia S.2 hours
Love Indians 💗💗💗
Kaousar S.3 hours
Please following the instructions
Yawar Y.3 hours
Self isolation is so important! It should not even need to be emphasised. Wake up everyone! Take precautions! Self quarantine as long as needed. For God's sake listen to the medical professionals, and do what they are saying.
DrSajad A.3 hours
But Italy was disciplined .. . ..
Teisovio V.3 hours
I was worried about corona since last December but till February our country is more worried about CAA and so on blaming each other party🙄🙄🙄
Aamir M.3 hours
Bhakts are not going to listen u.
Touseef N.3 hours
Well said sir
Himat P.3 hours
Some people in India are ignorant and selfish
Lancharu G.3 hours
Dr, well said very very true👍👍👍
Sharon D.3 hours
Very true