Dr. Naresh Trehan On Coronavirus Lockdown

“Indians are not disciplined.” Here’s why Dr. Naresh Trehan backs the nationwide lockdowns in India. 🤐

03/24/2020 4:27 PM
231 comments

  • Sunil S.
    an hour

    Plz don't talk like foolish understand the seriousness. Till date their is no vaccine for COVID 19. Even the developed countries who has advance medical facility failed to control it. Stop the blame game. There is something called "social responsibility". Understand the term. Don't give your views and suggestions. Concentrate on the things which can be used as precautions. Social distancing & self quarantine are the only 2 ways with which we can save from this pandemic. So enough of suggestions and it's time to act on the suggestion.

  • Junior R.
    an hour

    Very true wake up india

  • Honey S.
    an hour

    Also india is hiding the death rates.

  • Harshit M.
    2 hours

    .... bhai ye video👌�rhean

  • Abhijeet G.
    2 hours

    You are absolutely right sir

  • Ankur S.
    2 hours

    Show the entire interview pls.... dont cut clips

  • Rajya B.
    2 hours

    I support Narendra Modi's

  • Susrita R.
    2 hours

    Sir First take care of the employees working in your hospital

  • Satish K.
    2 hours

    (y)

  • Yamini B.
    2 hours

    U can talk about peoples discipline later. Can u just explain how doctrs treating them or the housies n nurses whose treating them are quarantined in india. Even thy r not provided with proper protectve gear nor a accomodation. How can then these deadly virus be controlled without proper system. Blaming people is an easy thing to do in india

  • Natalia S.
    2 hours

    Love Indians 💗💗💗

  • Kaousar S.
    3 hours

    Please following the instructions

  • Yawar Y.
    3 hours

    Self isolation is so important! It should not even need to be emphasised. Wake up everyone! Take precautions! Self quarantine as long as needed. For God's sake listen to the medical professionals, and do what they are saying.

  • DrSajad A.
    3 hours

    But Italy was disciplined .. . ..

  • Teisovio V.
    3 hours

    I was worried about corona since last December but till February our country is more worried about CAA and so on blaming each other party🙄🙄🙄

  • Aamir M.
    3 hours

    Bhakts are not going to listen u.

  • Touseef N.
    3 hours

    Well said sir

  • Himat P.
    3 hours

    Some people in India are ignorant and selfish

  • Lancharu G.
    3 hours

    Dr, well said very very true👍👍👍

  • Sharon D.
    3 hours

    Very true