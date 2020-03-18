back
Expert Says India Is Not Testing For COVID Enough
Does India have relatively few coronavirus cases because it isn't testing enough people? Public health expert Prof. T Sundararaman explains how.
03/18/2020 4:57 PM
223 comments
CA J.an hour
Irresponsible and idiotic media...Seems these are sold out to Italian idiots in this country...
Pramod S.2 hours
Real burnol moment for brut India.... They are actually praying for outbreak happens in India so they can blame governement..... but nothing happened at all
Ash S.2 hours
Education very important this side of the world never amaze me blaming China but in India people’s cooking bats in curry style 🤮�6/
Hiren S.2 hours
Eat vegetables
Abhisek D.2 hours
Brut. is a biased channel where it shows everything negative about our country and the PMO of our country....You must appreciate the slightest of effort taken by the government before condemning it......so better check your post before posting it........Proud of my Country and Proud of my PMO...🙏
Karma L.2 hours
Testing centres should in every state .....I don’t think Sikkim has any testing centre’s ....Govt should increase more of such testing centres
Sumit S.2 hours
Of course not.
Anthargama S.2 hours
Why do we lack on dangerous virus to caught at airports before the spread every disease is from airport Dengue Flu Typhoid Aids Corona Everything etc I don't know what we are behind and why we do not have Technology to track
Jitender S.4 hours
Why is india filled with so many stupid people. No matter what u propose there is always someone talking against the facts. If u r going to fetch medicines for the person who is ill and help that person as a community, one way or other u are going to spread the disease by being in touch. So far is india is doing a good job and the gov is doing a amazing work but this disease is still going to spread because stupid people like us take things very casually and ignore all warnings and still socialize and what we always generally say "are kuch ni hota" and just walk around freally. I know people who are advised to self isolate but are still roaming around untill they are forced to do u. So if this disease is going to spread it is not because of gov. But becase of the stupid cirizen of the country that our gov is trying to protect.
Manish D.5 hours
Brut is a information corana virus stay away
Arjun A.5 hours
True words
Priyadarshan S.5 hours
*Future Brut India News Alert*: Covid-19 cases explode in India after Government refuses to provide Face masks and sanitizers to Muslims huddled in hundreds to protest new citizenship law —————- Shaheen Bagh - looks like this defiance of not moving inspite of the Covid19 virus is a form of biological terrorism against the city/country. How should the government deal with this new form of intimidation ?
Nishant P.6 hours
he is not expert but dumm
Rahul N.6 hours
Sometimes people learn to appreciate also . But in India we doesn't know how to appreciate we love to criticize ...
Shuchi C.6 hours
People would have died if there was a spread of disease like Italy & china.
Kabil H.6 hours
Govt Is Doing Excellent Job. Don't Be A Fool bloody idiots. Unknown Virus Large Population Pressure. Still Govt. Is Doing Very Well. Actually You People Are More Harmful Than This Virus
Navjyot N.6 hours
Something burning 🥵
Brijesh R.6 hours
https://youtu.be/FbsaJfQ8nK0
Sandeep S.7 hours
Why is all your videos so anti India and malicious all the time .
Haojapao H.7 hours
Comes what may No worries we have the cows 😂😂😂😂😂😂