Eye Surgeries Under Torchlight

At least 32 patients had cataracts removed just under the light of two torches at this government clinic in Uttar Pradesh.
269 comments
Athira A.12/31/2017 15:00
Hands off you all
Bawngtea K.12/30/2017 20:55
This is why indian doctor and scientist alwayss go to USA
Bawngtea K.12/30/2017 20:54
Shame to indian and proud to be indian 😂😂😂
Supriya A.12/30/2017 16:50
How irresponsible these doctors and government
Binit S.12/30/2017 15:19
Wait a minute why the fuck doctors are suspended they weren't provided with electricity but that was there dedication even without neglecting the patient they still operated the patients. Actually you people don't even deserve good doctors it would be better if they charge you high and neglect your health usi layak ho saab👏🙏
Dipti K.12/30/2017 14:41
Akhilesh ne light khol k cycle me legaya hoga.... Yeh ghotalon ka kam he...
Pranjal J.12/30/2017 14:15
Ye hai Modi Sarkar..BJP & Yogi..Both are Weast..
Crazee P.12/30/2017 13:02
Ragavi Shanmugam?
Rajib N.12/30/2017 12:53
Aab ayenge kuch log iske liye yogi sarkar ko blame karne k liye. Jaise salo se yogi sarkar chal raha hai up me
Prakhar B.12/30/2017 12:45
Shocking.
Shivashankar S.12/30/2017 12:08
Wow this is great, we Indians can do anything 😎😎😎😍😍😂😂😂😂
Vkas M.12/30/2017 12:01
Bhagwa kardo eyes fir sab dikhne lagega....hahah
Rakesh G.12/30/2017 11:55
Meanwhile d CM is busy constructing shelters for cows n next is providing 24*7 electricity for cows 😑, . . N den come to Karnataka n giv lecture here 😂😂😂, . . Don worry both BJP n Congress won't win next time. . .
Vishvadeep A.12/30/2017 11:48
..thank god atleast they were having torch 😁
Jacob J.12/30/2017 11:47
Up ka vikas
Neethu H.12/30/2017 11:39
Sure, what ever may be the problem, the solution is simple fire the doctors.
Bhat G.12/30/2017 11:37
That's for human but for gav mata cm will light up the vetanary
Del F.12/30/2017 11:36
Its Simple 3rd world country=Black hole 🖕🏼
Mohammad M.12/30/2017 11:20
Modi Raj Yogi raj
Shajahan K.12/30/2017 11:15
Wait coz most people are busy fighting in the name of religion