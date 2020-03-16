back

Fake Hand Sanitisers Seized In Gurugram

The coronavirus alarm is sending hand sanitisers flying off the shelves. In Gurugram, someone decided to start a fake sanitiser factory. 😲😲

03/16/2020 11:59 AMupdated: 03/16/2020 1:26 PM
  • 23.7k
  • 21

15 comments

  • Fahad A.
    14 hours

    And what more to expect from selfish people who just think of money and power;;;;;;; who dont care of other lives;;;;; these people are worst than satan

  • Soumya G.
    16 hours

    Yeh to hona hi tha!

  • Priyanshi N.
    16 hours

    Itni mehnat ki thi to asli hi bana lete..kuch logo k paas iman k sath sath dimag bui nahi hota!

  • Rajesh S.
    18 hours

    RIP HUMANITY.

  • Akshay M.
    18 hours

    Hindu khatre me hai hindu se lol

  • Mercy M.
    19 hours

    Here Indians only will kill each other

  • Brut India
    20 hours

    Here's how hand sanitisers actually work: https://www.livemint.com/mint-lounge/features/the-science-behind-hand-sanitizers-11584069134517.html

  • Nasreen B.
    20 hours

    If he got the virus then what is he going to do with the money Had he think about it?

  • Suresh P.
    20 hours

    Crooks want to profit from others misery,shame on them.

  • Raj J.
    20 hours

    Fake in India !

  • Bharat M.
    20 hours

    yea woh wohi lag raha 450 wala

  • Amit B.
    21 hours

    The bottle that I have looks exactly the same ! 🙁 Well, there's no check. No wonder there's USED surgical masks flooded in shops these days. God forbid...my nation..

  • Rohan G.
    21 hours

    Just get a bottle of rubbing alcohol. Mix with aloe vera gel and make your own sanitizer. Or else. Get a bottle of sasta vodka, mix aloe Vera gel and make your own sanitizer. Don't drink it. Alcohol has not yet proven to kill corona virus by drinking 😂

  • Nowrin N.
    21 hours

    Busterd😡

  • Aryaman A.
    21 hours

    great business opportunity bhaina