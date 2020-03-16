Fake Hand Sanitisers Seized In Gurugram

Doctor Calmly Explains COVID-19 To His Waiting Room
Fahad A.14 hours
And what more to expect from selfish people who just think of money and power;;;;;;; who dont care of other lives;;;;; these people are worst than satan
Soumya G.16 hours
Yeh to hona hi tha!
Priyanshi N.16 hours
Itni mehnat ki thi to asli hi bana lete..kuch logo k paas iman k sath sath dimag bui nahi hota!
Rajesh S.18 hours
RIP HUMANITY.
Akshay M.18 hours
Hindu khatre me hai hindu se lol
Mercy M.19 hours
Here Indians only will kill each other
Brut India20 hours
Here's how hand sanitisers actually work: https://www.livemint.com/mint-lounge/features/the-science-behind-hand-sanitizers-11584069134517.html
Nasreen B.20 hours
If he got the virus then what is he going to do with the money Had he think about it?
Suresh P.20 hours
Crooks want to profit from others misery,shame on them.
Raj J.20 hours
Fake in India !
Bharat M.20 hours
yea woh wohi lag raha 450 wala
Amit B.21 hours
The bottle that I have looks exactly the same ! 🙁 Well, there's no check. No wonder there's USED surgical masks flooded in shops these days. God forbid...my nation..
Rohan G.21 hours
Just get a bottle of rubbing alcohol. Mix with aloe vera gel and make your own sanitizer. Or else. Get a bottle of sasta vodka, mix aloe Vera gel and make your own sanitizer. Don't drink it. Alcohol has not yet proven to kill corona virus by drinking 😂
Nowrin N.21 hours
Busterd😡
Aryaman A.21 hours
great business opportunity bhaina